Watch the Trailer for Captain Marvel, the Studio’s First Superhero Movie With a Female Lead

The first trailer for Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, is finally here.

It’s been four years since Marvel first announced it would be adding Captain Marvel to its Cinematic Universe, and it will mark the studio’s first film with a female lead. The movie is set in the ’90s, which is obvious from the trailer’s first scene, as our heroine crashes to Earth through the ceiling of a Blockbuster (they had those back then!). The unmistakable voice of Samuel L. Jackson narrates, but we don’t get to see him as Nick Fury until 50 seconds in, when he first meets Danvers: “So … you’re not from around here?”

Annette Bening will also star in the movie as Danvers’ mother and, in the trailer, we get a glimpse of Jude Law, who’s speculated to play “Mar-Vell,” the original Captain Marvel. Oh, and there’s Brie Larson punching an old lady! The film, directed by indie stalwarts Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, hits theaters March 8, 2019.