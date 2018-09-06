Burt Reynolds, Star of Boogie Nights, Deliverance, and More, Dies at 82

Burt Reynolds in 2018. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Burt Reynolds, the actor who who rose to megafame in the ’70s and ’80s, died on Thursday at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida, his representatives have confirmed to multiple outlets. Reynolds was best known as a movie star whose breakout role in Deliverance led to his starring in many, many other titles across a variety of genres, including The Longest Yard, Smokey and the Bandit, and The Cannonball Run. He was still acting up until his death at age 82.

Reynolds had almost 200 credits to his name over the course of his career, but his most acclaimed role was probably that of porn auteur Jack Horner in Boogie Nights, a part that earned him his first and only Academy Award nomination, for Best Supporting Actor. Reynolds was cast in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood before he died. The film is scheduled for release in 2019, though it’s not yet known whether Reynolds had already filmed his scenes.

The cause of Reynolds’ death has not been confirmed, though TMZ is reporting it was the result of a heart attack. Reynolds had heart bypass surgery in 2010.

