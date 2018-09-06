“The Bandit Stole Our Hearts”: the Film Industry Mourns the Loss of Burt Reynolds

Prolific actor Burt Reynolds, best known for films such as Deliverance, Smokey and the Bandit, and Boogie Nights, has died at age 82.
On social media, news of Reynolds’ death saw an outpouring of tributes from others in the film and TV industries, including actors, producers, and writers, some of whom collaborated with Reynolds during his long career. Musician and actress Reba McEntire, who worked with Reynolds on The Man from Left Field, wrote: “My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together.”
Dolly Parton, Reynolds’ co-star in The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, added her own tribute: “Oh how sad I am today along with Burt’s millions of fans around the world as we mourn one of our favorite leading men. I know we will always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes, and his quirky sense of humor. You will always be my favorite sheriff, rest in peace my little buddy. I will always love you, Dolly.”
We’ll update this post with additional tributes as they come in.