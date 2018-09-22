Buffalo Bills Twitter Account Announces Team’s Arrival in Minnesota, May Not Know Where Minnesota Is

The palm trees suggest this Bills fan is far from Minneapolis, as does the team’s Twitter account. Scott Halleran/Getty Images

It’s been a rough season for the Buffalo Bills. They’ve suffered two lopsided losses, their offense has looked completely out of sorts, and one of the team’s cornerbacks retired from football in the middle of a game. The Bills face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and there is probably little hope for Buffalo on the road against one of the league’s best teams. The rules state they still have to play the game, though the team’s official Twitter account seemed a little confused as to where it will be taking place.

In a since-deleted Tweet from Saturday, @BuffaloBills posted an animated map documenting the team’s business trip for this weekend’s game, which has apparently led them to the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

Twitter.

Geography enthusiasts will note that this is rather far from Minneapolis, where the Vikings actually play.

Twitter.

The tweet announcing that “Your Bills have arrived” raises a few pressing questions.

—Are the Bills actually in Madison, Wisconsin right now, as the helmet suggests?

—If so, will they make it to Minneapolis in time for Sunday’s game?

—The tweet says the team travelled 944 miles to get to their destination. As the crow flies, Minneapolis is only 730 miles from Buffalo. Where the hell are they?

—How did they overshoot their destination while simultaneously coming up short?

—Did Nathan Peterman pilot the plane?

—Should somebody call for help?

Good luck to the Buffalo Bills, wherever they may be.