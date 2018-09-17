Julia Louis-Dreyfus Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has added her voice to a letter drafted by alumnae from Christine Blasey Ford’s high school endorsing her choice to speak out against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Ford, who is now a professor in California, has alleged that Kavanaugh tried to sexually assault her while they were in high school.

As of Monday morning, more than 200 women who attended Holton-Arms, a private girls school in Bethesda, Md., had signed the draft letter which reads, “We believe Dr. Blasey Ford and are grateful that she came forward to tell her story.” The letter notes that Ford’s story is “all too consistent with stories we heard and lived while attending Holton. Many of us are survivors ourselves,” and demands, “a thorough and independent investigation before the Senate can reasonably vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to a lifetime seat on the nation’s highest court.”

Louis-Dreyfus broadcasted her participation in the effort on Monday with a tweet, writing, “I was class of ’79 and signed this letter.”

I was class of ‘79 & signed this letter. https://t.co/5ssttu9uzT — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 17, 2018

As made public in an interview with the Washington Post on Sunday, Ford alleges that when she was 15 and Kavanuagh was 17 and they attended the same party, he shut her in a room, turned up loud music and covered her mouth to stifle her screams, and attempted to remove her clothes before she managed to escape.

Citing these accusations, Democrats are demanding that Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee delay their vote on Kavanaugh which is still scheduled for Thursday. Kavanaugh has responded by calling the allegations “completely false,” and many Senate Republicans have maintained their support for the nominee.

However, Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine who is a key swing vote on the nomination stated on Monday that, “we need to know what happened,” and that she wanted to “have both individuals come before the Senate Judiciary Committee and testify under oath.”