Trevor Noah Asks: Why Must Men at Parties Whip Out Their Penises?

“Back in the day,” Trevor Noah began Monday night’s Daily Show segment on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, “the nomination process was as exciting as a Ben Carson audiobook.” Then he recounted how far we’ve come in the past few months: First, it was withheld records from Kavanaugh’s time in the White House under President George W. Bush, which weren’t released until hours before the hearing. Then, of course, it was the allegations of sexual misconduct made by women from his high school and college days. As Noah puts it, “there’s so much drama in these hearings that even the Real Housewives of Atlanta are watching it like, ‘Goddamn, this is insane.’ ”

On the second allegation, reported Sunday in the New Yorker, that Kavanaugh drunkenly exposed himself to Deborah Ramirez at Yale, Noah had this to say: “I don’t understand why guys are still whipping out dicks.” Neither do we, Trevor. Neither do we.

Noah went on to note that Kavanaugh is pushing back with, ahem, compelling evidence: His calendar from 1982, which proves that he wasn’t even at that party since … it’s not written down? “If the man has a calendar, then the case is closed,” Noah joked, “because everyone knows that if it’s not on your calendar then you never did shit.”