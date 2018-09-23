Andy Richter Gives His Side of the Story Before the Cult Murder Scandal Breaks

Poor guy. TBS

Lately, it seems like the news has been just one depressing scandal after another, followed by even more depressing attempts at crisis management. So it’s heartening to see Andy Richter take the right approach, getting out in front of the rumors with an honest, heartfelt account of what really happened:

It’s another masterful performance from Richter and his publicity team, who helped Richter deal with the consequences the last time he got in trouble:

If the Weinsteins and Spaceys of the world had taken a page from Richter’s book and made silly jokes on television about obviously false scandals instead of actually doing horrible things to actual other people in the actual real world, they might have salvaged their careers, inasmuch as they wouldn’t have done anything wrong. Congratulations to Mr. Richter on another narrow escape.