This one’s kind of a gimmie. Sony

Childish Gambino, actor Donald Glover’s musical alter-ego, has released an animated music video for “Feels Like Summer,” one of the two summery songs of the summer in his Summer Pack, and it is packed to the brim with cameos from the biggest names in hip-hop. Or whatever you call a cameo when it’s actually just animated versions of the biggest names in hip-hop, presumably made without the participation of the biggest names in hip-hop. Here’s the video, which does a great job of conveying the feeling of a hot, humid summer day:

And here are all 62 cameos, with their real-life, non-animated counterparts named in the captions, as best as we could ID them.

Lil Pump. RCA

Trippie Redd. RCA

Birdman. RCA

Azealia Banks , sitting in a tree over Will Smith’s car. RCA

A$AP Rocky, Solange , and Willow Smith. RCA

Soulja Boy with (once again) Lil Pump and Trippie Redd. RCA

Future, stealing Drake’s bike. RCA

Drake, out of breath after failing to catch Future. RCA

This is almost certainly a sad Kid Cudi, especially since he is followed by one of his closest collaborators … RCA

An equally sad Kanye West, complete with MAGA hat , gets comforted by Michelle Obama. RCA

Beyoncé. RCA

From left, Dr. Dre, Puffy, and Snoop Dogg, and then at the end Jay-Z, doing a synchronized dance routine. The fourth guy from the left has most often been identified as Wiz Khalifa, perhaps because of his oversized belt, Converse , and, of course, cool pants RCA

Young Thug, looking characteristically stylish in fur and an ankh. The three on the right are basketball phenoms the Ball Brothers RCA

A man who appears to be 2 Chainz (he’s seen only from the back) snaps a photo of Meek Mill (left), Pusha T (right, in his flames shirt ), and Lil Wayne (bottom). RCA

J. Cole prepares to turn his water hose on rapper duo Rae Sremmurd (that’s Swae Lee with the braids and Slim Jxmmi in his signature red ski goggles). RCA

Chris Brown. RCA

A better shot of Big Boi. RCA

Whitney Houston. RCA