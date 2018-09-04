Brow Beat

All 62 Cameos in Childish Gambino’s New “Feels Like Summer” Video, Identified

Probably.

A drawing of Childish Gambino.
This one’s kind of a gimmie.
Childish Gambino, actor Donald Glover’s musical alter-ego, has released an animated music video for “Feels Like Summer,” one of the two summery songs of the summer in his Summer Pack, and it is packed to the brim with cameos from the biggest names in hip-hop. Or whatever you call a cameo when it’s actually just animated versions of the biggest names in hip-hop, presumably made without the participation of the biggest names in hip-hop. Here’s the video, which does a great job of conveying the feeling of a hot, humid summer day:

And here are all 62 cameos, with their real-life, non-animated counterparts named in the captions, as best as we could ID them.

An animated version of Lil Pump, running past Childish Gambino.
Lil Pump.
An animated version of Trippie Redd.
Trippie Redd.
Animated versions of Metro Boomin and 21 Savage, sitting in a car, passing a joint.
Metro Boomin and 21 Savage.
Kodak Black, possibly on house arrest.
Kodak Black, possibly on house arrest.
Animated versions of Takeoff and Quavo flanking Childish Gambino.
Takeoff and Quavo from Migos.
An animated version of Offset, blocking a basketball shot.
Offset, from Migos.
Rapper and record executive Birdman, burning things on a grill.
Birdman.
An animated version of Chance the Rapper laughs at an animated version of Jaden Smith, who is wearing a superhero outfit with briefs outside his pants
Chance the Rapper laughs at Jaden Smith, who is wearing what seems to be a combination of his patched jeans and a Captain Underpantsed version of his all-white Batman costume. (While Eminem also had a superhero costume phase, the jeans clinch it.)
An animated version of Will Smith, wearing socks and sandals, washing his car down.
Will Smith, wearing sandals and socks while washing his car.
An animated version of Azealia Banks, sitting in a tree.
Azealia Banks, sitting in a tree over Will Smith’s car.
Animated versions of Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott.
Nicki Minaj builds a house of blocks; Travis Scott prepares to knock it over.
The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign, and Frank Ocean.
The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign, and Frank Ocean.
Animated versions of A$AP Rocky, Solange, and Willow Smith playing tug of war.
A$AP Rocky, Solange, and Willow Smith.
Soulja Boy, complete with his music note tattoo.
Soulja Boy, complete with his music note tattoo.
Soulja Boy with (once again) Lil Pump and Trippie Redd.
Soulja Boy with (once again) Lil Pump and Trippie Redd.
An animated version of Future biking away.
Future, stealing Drake’s bike.
An animated version of Drake, bent over and out of breath.
Drake, out of breath after failing to catch Future.
Kid Cudi, probably, especially because this is followed by ...
This is almost certainly a sad Kid Cudi, especially since he is followed by one of his closest collaborators …
An animated version of Michelle Obama hugging an animated version of Kanye West, who is wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.
An equally sad Kanye West, complete with MAGA hat, gets comforted by Michelle Obama.
An animated version of Beyoncé.
Beyoncé.
Several sites have suggested that this is Andrew Gillum, the progressive Democratic nominee for governor of Florida. Your guess is as good as ours.
Some sites have suggested that this is Andrew Gillum, the progressive Democratic nominee for governor of Florida, beside a memorial for Florida’s XXXTentación, the troubled rapper who sported hair the same two colors as this ice cream. Others have suggested it’s OJ Simpson, which might fit with the theme of the figures pictured against the black background being dead, “cancelled,” retired, or a combination of two or more of the above. (The Simpson trial did also feature a debate about melting ice cream, but sometimes a cup of melting ice cream is just a cup of melting ice cream.)
On the left, Oprah braids the hair of Lil Uzi Vert (note the necklace and red braids). On the right, a woman who appears to be Tiffany Haddish (note the beauty mark) braids the hair of a woman who has been identified alternately as actress Zendaya and singer-songwriter Kehlani.
On the left, Oprah braids the hair of Lil Uzi Vert, complete with necklace, nose piercings, and red braids). On the right, a woman who appears to be Tiffany Haddish (note the beauty mark) braids the hair of a woman who has been identified alternately as actress Zendaya and singer-songwriter Kehlani. Since she sports no paper-airplane face tattoo, our best guess is Zendaya. Update: Slate web designer Derreck Johnson suggests that a better explanation would be that she is rapper and human meme Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie. That would explain the tank top, not to mention Uzi’s side-eye.
Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God, left, squashes his beef with Lil Yachty, right.
Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God, left, squashes his beef with Lil Yachty, right.
Gucci Mane, complete with his infamous tattoo of an ice cream cone on his right cheek.
Gucci Mane, complete with his tattoo of ice cream cone on his right cheek (brrr).
From left, Dr. Dre, Puffy, and Snoop Dogg, and then at the end Jay-Z, doing a synchronized dance routine. The fourth guy from the left has most often been identified as Wiz Khalifa, perhaps because of his cool pants.
From left, Dr. Dre, Puffy, and Snoop Dogg, and then at the end Jay-Z, doing a synchronized dance routine. The fourth guy from the left has most often been identified as Wiz Khalifa, perhaps because of his oversized belt, Converse, and, of course, cool pants.
Young Thug, looking typically stylish in fur and an ankh. The three on the right have been identified as basketball phenoms the Ball Brothers.
Young Thug, looking characteristically stylish in fur and an ankh. The three on the right are basketball phenoms the Ball Brothers.
A man who appears to be 2 Chainz (he's seen only from the back) snaps a photo of Meek Mill (left), Pusha T (right, in his flames shirt), and Lil Wayne (bottom).
A man who appears to be 2 Chainz (he’s seen only from the back) snaps a photo of Meek Mill (left), Pusha T (right, in his flames shirt), and Lil Wayne (bottom).
J. Cole prepares to turn his water hose on rapper duo Rae Sremmurd (that’s Swae Lee in the braids and Slim Jxmmi in his signature red ski goggles).
J. Cole prepares to turn his water hose on rapper duo Rae Sremmurd (that’s Swae Lee with the braids and Slim Jxmmi in his signature red ski goggles).
Tough one, but these two are often identified as singer-songwriters SZA (left) and Janelle Monaé (right, looking typically dapper).
SZA (here she is in that exact outfit) and Janelle Monáe (looking typically dapper) ride skateboards.
Chris Brown.
Chris Brown.
Outkast’s André 3000 and, behind him, Big Boi, as pictured on the cover of Stankonia.
Outkast’s André 3000 and, behind him, Big Boi, as pictured on the cover of Stankonia.
A better shot of Big Boi.
A better shot of Big Boi.
Rihanna, sporting her own fashion line.
Rihanna, sporting an item from her own fashion line.
Whitney Houston.
Whitney Houston.
A young Michael Jackson.
A young Michael Jackson.
