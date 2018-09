This one’s kind of a gimmie. Sony

Childish Gambino, actor Donald Glover’s musical alter-ego, has released an animated music video for “Feels Like Summer,” one of the two summery songs of the summer in his Summer Pack, and it is packed to the brim with cameos from the biggest names in hip-hop. Or whatever you call a cameo when it’s actually just animated versions of the biggest names in hip-hop, presumably made without the participation of the biggest names in hip-hop. Here’s the video, which does a great job of conveying the feeling of a hot, humid summer day:

And here are all 62 cameos, with their real-life, non-animated counterparts named in the captions, as best as we could ID them.

Lil Pump. RCA

Trippie Redd. RCA

Birdman. RCA

Will Smith, wearing sandals and socks while washing his car. RCA

Azealia Banks , sitting in a tree over Will Smith’s car. RCA

A$AP Rocky, Solange , and Willow Smith. RCA

Soulja Boy, complete with his music note tattoo RCA

Soulja Boy with (once again) Lil Pump and Trippie Redd. RCA

Future, stealing Drake’s bike. RCA

Drake, out of breath after failing to catch Future. RCA

This is almost certainly a sad Kid Cudi, especially since he is followed by one of his closest collaborators … RCA

An equally sad Kanye West, complete with MAGA hat , gets comforted by Michelle Obama. RCA

Beyoncé. RCA

On the left, Oprah braids the hair of Lil Uzi Vert, complete with necklace, nose piercings, and red braids ). On the right, a woman who appears to be Tiffany Haddish (note the beauty mark ) braids the hair of a woman who has been identified alternately as actress Zendaya and singer-songwriter Kehlani . Since she sports no paper-airplane face tattoo, our best guess is Zendaya. Update: Slate web designer Derreck Johnson suggests that a better explanation would be that she is rapper and human meme Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie. That would explain the tank top, not to mention Uzi’s side-eye RCA

Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God, left, squashes his beef with Lil Yachty , right. RCA

From left, Dr. Dre, Puffy, and Snoop Dogg, and then at the end Jay-Z, doing a synchronized dance routine. The fourth guy from the left has most often been identified as Wiz Khalifa, perhaps because of his oversized belt, Converse , and, of course, cool pants RCA

Young Thug, looking characteristically stylish in fur and an ankh. The three on the right are basketball phenoms the Ball Brothers RCA

A man who appears to be 2 Chainz (he’s seen only from the back) snaps a photo of Meek Mill (left), Pusha T (right, in his flames shirt ), and Lil Wayne (bottom). RCA

J. Cole prepares to turn his water hose on rapper duo Rae Sremmurd (that’s Swae Lee with the braids and Slim Jxmmi in his signature red ski goggles). RCA

Chris Brown. RCA

Outkast’s André 3000 and, behind him, Big Boi, as pictured on the cover of Stankonia RCA

A better shot of Big Boi. RCA

Whitney Houston. RCA