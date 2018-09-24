PJ Harvey Will Score Ivo Van Hove’s Stage Adaptation of All About Eve

PJ Harvey on stage in 2017. Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images

All About Eve will be adapted for the stage next year—and who better to score this tale of jealous rage and desperation than the musician Rolling Stone held responsible for “digging out her most twisted nightmares and setting them on fire”? This review came after PJ Harvey released Rid of Me in 1993, a goth-punk album idled by Kurt Cobain and Elvis Costello. More recently, Harvey scored two documentaries, Ukrajina and Towards Mathilde, and one play: The Nest, which premiered in 2016. An announcement released Monday morning on Harvey’s website confirmed that she will be scoring the stage rendition of the acclaimed film.

A 1950s classic and Best Picture winner, All About Eve follows Bette Davis in the role of a fading Broadway star and Anne Baxter as the starry-eyed young fan threatening to replace her. The film is also famous for featuring the glowing charisma of Marylin Monroe in a smaller part which manages to steal the spotlight.

The play will be directed by acclaimed Belgian theater director Ivo Van Hove and will run from February through May of 2019 at London’s Noël Coward Theatre. Gillian Anderson will take on Davis’s part and Lily James (from Baby Driver), will play Anne Baxter’s Eve.