Kermit the Frog in A Star Is Boar. screenshot

Oh, the internet, how it baffles and delights in almost equal parts. Twitter user @KevinTPorter—a writer and comedian who runs the Good Christian Fun podcast, which their website describes as exploring the “strange upside-down world of Christian pop culture”—posted this gem of internet pop culture:

Yes, that’s a mashup of the audio from the trailer of Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, A Star Is Born, with a collage of Muppet productions memorabilia, coming together to create the amazingly weird and extremely delightful A Star Is Boar. Obviously, Kermit the frog plays alcoholic musician Jackson Maine, and, well, because Miss Peggy was basically created to be a stage star, she steps in for Lady Gaga as the up-and-coming songwriter. Honestly, this movie needs to happen for eal.

A Muppet remake of A Star Is Born might be a more necessary, or at least funnier, idea than Bradley Cooper’s, which is itself a remake of a remake. Critics swooned for the new version, which emerged from the fall festival circuit as a major awards contender. But if Lady Gaga deserves an Oscar, then Miss Piggy does, too.