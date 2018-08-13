Wayne Rooney, Who Can Still Play Soccer, Has Best Seven-Second Sequence in MLS History

With the score tied 2–2 in extra time of D.C. United’s match against Orlando City on Sunday night, Wayne Rooney sprinted back to defend his own net, which had been left empty thanks to United’s last-minute, do-or-die effort to score the decisive goal. With 95:12 on the clock, Rooney—who signed a three-year deal to play in the United States a little more than a month ago—laid out for a game-saving tackle. Seven seconds later, the United captain served up the game-winning assist to Luciano Acosta, who scored a hat trick on the night.

Although I have not watched every game in the history of Major League Soccer, it’s hard to imagine that anyone has ever done more for his team in less time. Well played, Wayne. You can stay.