Who’s a little monster that’s kind and red and furry and helpful? OK, you guessed it. It’s Elmo. This week, Kate McKinnon joined the Sesame Street cast as Mother Goose, who’s famous for her clever nursery rhymes. Unsurprisingly, McKinnon seems right in her element.

The SNL star is fresh off of the premiere of The Spy Who Dumped Me, which she co-stars in with Mila Kunis. It opened this past weekend, to middling reviews, and disappointing box office numbers, but fortunately, we can forget all about that and listen to Mother Goose and the rest of the gang on Sesame Street gush about how great Elmo truly is.