Warner Bros. Has Ordered a Wile E. Coyote Movie, Possibly From Acme

Wile E. Coyote may be rocketing, sproing-booting, and jet-propelled pogo-sticking his way into theaters again in the first Looney Tunes feature since 2003’s Looney Tunes: Back in Action. Deadline reports that Warner Bros. has ordered a script for Coyote Vs. Acme from screenwriters Jon and Josh Silberman. The Silberman brothers are currently supervising producers on Living Biblically and have written in the past for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The film will be produced by Chris McKay, director of The Lego Batman Movie.

Although Deadline didn’t specify, from the title it sounds like the film might have some connection to “Coyote v. Acme,” Ian Frazier’s 1990 New Yorker piece that renders the hapless Coyote’s long and troubled history of ordering defective products from the Acme company into the dense legalese of a lawyer’s opening statement. (Frazier wasn’t the first person to make the joke; beginning in August of 1982, National Lampoon ran a three-part series by Joey Green with the same premise.) But there’s no such thing as a bad Wile E. Coyote story, so whether he takes on Acme in the legal system or with tried-and-true coyote methods like feeding their CEO bird seed mixed with buckshot and then attempting to catch him or her with a gigantic magnet, we’re in for a good time.

According to Warner Bros., further details about Coyote Vs. Acme can be found at the other end of a very believable, definitely-not-trompe-l’oeil tunnel that runs straight through a rock formation in the middle of the desert. Rocket skates mandatory.