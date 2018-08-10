The real Walk of Fame star. Mario Tama/Getty Images

If you’re a big enough celebrity, you can more or less buy yourself a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But because our current president is a former reality TV personality, the “honor” has become a symbol of political division in America: Since the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump’s star has been vandalized, altered, and even completely destroyed on more than one occasion—most recently by a 24-year-old man wielding a pickax. It has since been repaired, but just a few days ago, the City Council of West Hollywood voted unanimously for the star to be permanently removed, in a largely symbolic vote.

The latest volley in this war over a star—a Star War, if you will—comes from an anonymous right-wing street artist and his team who call themselves the Faction. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the group laminated around 50 vinyl stars and attached them to blank squares on the Walk of Fame overnight Wednesday into Thursday. They apparently spent $1,000 to do this, funded by “a young and anonymous entrepreneur.”

Keep taking down the @realDonaldTrump star, and we will further spread Trump Derangement Syndrome by installing a never ending stream of stars. pic.twitter.com/6s0Y3YIkY5 — The Faction (@TheFaction1776) August 9, 2018

Appropriately, this statement is basically the MAGA equivalent of “If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine,” except—and I cannot stress this enough—it is very dumb. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has already said it has “no plans” to remove the star, so by vandalizing the Walk of Fame, the Faction has only created an additional headache for the people whose position they actually agree with.