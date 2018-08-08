Trevor Noah Has an Important Insight Into the Manafort Trial: One of the Courtroom Sketches Has a Giant Butt In It

What a crack-up! Comedy Central

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah reported on Paul Manafort’s trial on Tuesday night, and noticed something that the country’s best lawyers and investigative journalists did not: if the courtroom sketches are to be believed, a giant butt has been attending the proceedings all along:

Edward R. Murrow has been in the ground for half a century, but his legacy is alive whenever a journalist asks the tough questions, like Noah did here:

So much crazy shit has been going on in this trial that people didn’t even notice that there’s been a giant butt in this courtroom the entire time. Why isn’t anyone talking about the giant butt? What is it doing in there? Is it twerking against the witness stand? Is it connected to Russia somehow? We need answers!

It’s easy to criticize the lawyers, journalists, and officers of the court who didn’t think to ask these questions, but take a look at some of the other sketches of Manafort and his defense team—here arranged by Stephen Colbert into a mock-up of Aha’s “Take on Me” video—and the problem becomes immediately apparent:

How could anyone be expected to notice a single giant butt when they’re surrounded by assholes?