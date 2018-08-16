Taraji P. Henson Gets Inside Guys’ Minds in the Trailer for the Gender-Flipped What Women Want Remake

Plenty of comedies from the early 2000s probably would not be received the same way in 2018–especially not one starring Mel Gibson as man who gains the ability to read women’s minds. And especially not one where he uses that ability to manipulate the women around him and get ahead in his job, even if he does eventually learn empathy and repair all the relationships in his life.

But since pretty much every other movie is a reboot now, we do have updated version of that very movie, What Women Want, to look forward to. Fortunately, like the gender-flipped remake of Overboard released earlier this year, the plot has been brought up date a little bit, with a story by rom-com queen Nancy Meyers, who directed the original, and a new Hollywood A-lister in the lead.

Taraji P. Henson stars in the Adam Shankman-directed What Men Want, set to be released next January. In the trailer, we learn that Henson’s character is passed over for a promotion at work by a (presumably) less qualified man because she doesn’t “connect well with men.” Then, a psychic, played by the appropriately cryptic Erykah Badu, gives her a concoction that allows her to read men’s minds, which she uses to game those men, including Shaquille O’Neal, Tracey Morgan, Mark Cuban, trying to hold her back.