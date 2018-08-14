You’ll Lose Count of How Many Times They Say “Romanov” in the Trailer for Matthew Weiner’s New Series

Bolsheviks, take note: The latest project from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner is crawling with descendants of Russian royalty—or at least, people who claim to be descendants of Russian royalty. Weiner’s new anthology series The Romanoffs, which debuts on Amazon on Oct. 12, will showcase eight stories about people around the world who think they might be connected to the Romanov family, who were executed by revolutionaries in 1918.

You could easily lose track of how many times the characters say the word “Romanov” in the teaser trailer. (For the record, it’s 13.) And you could just as easily miss some of the famous faces that flit by, since the series features an ensemble cast that includes Aaron Eckhart, Isabelle Huppert, Jack Huston, Andrew Rannells, Diane Lane, and Mad Men alumni John Slattery and Christina Hendricks, among others.

The Romanoffs is Weiner’s first major TV project since Mad Men ended in 2015; in the interim, he directed an episode of Orange Is the New Black and published a novel, Heather, the Totality. It’s also his first major TV project since one of Mad Men’s writers, Kater Gordon, publicly accused Weiner of sexually harassing her and then firing her a decade ago. She alleges that Weiner said she “owed it to him to let him see her naked” while the two were working late together in 2008. Weiner has said through a representative that he “does not remember saying this comment nor does it reflect a comment he would say to any colleague,” but Mad Men consulting producer Marti Noxon has said that she believes Gordon and that the alleged comment was typical of the show’s behind-the-scenes atmosphere.