Sofia Boutella Leads a Drug-Fueled Dance Party in the Trailer for Gaspar Noé’s Climax

Being a dancer must be stressful, what with all the physical strain, discipline, and extreme psychological terror at every turn—at least, if we’re to believe what we see in the movies. While Luca Guadagnino’s reimagining of Suspiria will debut later this year, another director has already made a splash in the dance-horror genre in 2018: Gaspar Noé. The controversial filmmaker behind Enter the Void and Love debuted his newest project, Climax, at Cannes in May, winning the Art Cinema Award at the Directors’ Fortnight.

The first trailer for Climax stars Sofia Boutella and a cast of professional dancers as a troupe whose festivities take a dark—and choreographed—turn when they realize their sangria has been spiked with LSD. The drugs soon reveal, as the trailer so succinctly puts it: Birth, Secret?, Death, Beyond. Consider yourself lucky the next time you drink a glass of punch and wind up with just a hangover.