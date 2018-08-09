Why Maury’s Paternity Test Segments Were So Satisfying—and So Deeply Messed Up

When you watch old favorites years later, sometimes you realize how much you used to overlook. In Pre-Woke Watching, viewers revisit their personal classics and evaluate how they look now.

Back in the early 2000s, I’d rush home to watch the holy grail of daytime television: Maury. It was the perfect balance between the shamelessness of Jerry Springer and the dubious self-empowerment of Oprah.

My biggest weaknesses were the paternity test narratives. You remember them: a woman with a young child believes a man to be the father of her child. The man denies it. They then confront one another—and we get a definitive answer. It was so satisfying. It was also deeply messed up. As explained in this episode, watching the ritual today, I realize the show is a mirror that reflects our own prejudices back at us.

