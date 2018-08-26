Here Are the Most Depressing Quotes About “The Conjuring Universe” In This Featurette for The Nun

The Big Nun Theory. Warner Bros.

Science tells us that our universe was created about 13.799 billion years ago, making it the oldest and most cinematic of all known universes by rather a lot. The Marvel Cinematic Universe seems nearly as ancient today, but it was actually created only a decade ago. That’s right: people are living and breathing today who witnessed the birth of a universe—and the D.C.

Universe is younger still! But by far the youngest universe yet discovered is the Conjuring Universe, which gets conjured into existence over the course of this short featurette for the upcoming spinoff film The Nun:

There’s still a robust debate in scientific circles about where to draw the line between a film, a film series, and a cinematic universe, but one thing is clear: The instinct to transform any and every film, book, and video game into a self-perpetuating media franchise is really fucking depressing. Here are the saddest, most inappropriately reverent things Conjuring Universe filmmakers had to say about the Conjuring Universe in this special feature about the Conjuring Universe, ranked from least to most depressing:

“When we were making the first Conjuring, it became very apparent to us that there could be a bigger universe, so many other great stories that would be awesome to look into!” – James Wan, director, The Conjuring

“There is this established timeline of how they all piece together.” – David Sandberg, director, Annabelle Creation

“The scares are different from anything you’ve seen in the other Conjuring Universe movies.” – Peter Safran, producer, The Nun

“One of the things that occurred to all of us early on is, they have a superhero universe–why can’t we do that in the horror world?” – James Wan

I thought, “I could create something that builds in that Conjuring Universe, but is also fresh and unexpected.” – Corin Hardy, director, The Nun

“As a fan, I want to see all the different stories.” – James Wan

Why is James Wan’s quote the most depressing of all? Because it’s not just depressing, but factually incorrect: As the birth of the Conjuring Universe makes clear, the one thing fans don’t want to see is different stories.