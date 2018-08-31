The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in September

Shrek 2, Black Panther, Moonrise Kingdom, and Phantom Thread. Photo illustration by Slate. Images by © 2004 Dreamworks LLC. All Rights Reserved. Focus Features, The Criterion Collection and Matt Kennedy/©MARVEL Studios 2018.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Sept. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

The Emperor’s New Groove. Walt Disney Productions

Must Watch

Unforgiven

Black Panther (Sept. 4)

Must Watch Over and Over Again

Groundhog Day

Good Watch

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

Fair Game

The Keeping Hours

Scarface

Lilo & Stitch (Sept. 2)

The Emperor’s New Groove (Sept. 2)

Maynard (Sept. 2)

Role Models (Sept. 16)

The Witch (Sept. 17)

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (Sept. 25)

Bi-furious Watch

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (Sept. 16)

Binge Watch

Call the Midwife Season 7 (Sept. 10)

Blacklist Season 5 (Sept. 12)

American Horror Story: Cult (Sept. 18)

Family Watch

The Ant Bully

A Wrinkle in Time (Sept. 25)

If You’re Bored

10,000 B.C.

Another Cinderella Story

Assassins

August Rush

Bruce Almighty

Delirium

King Kong (2005)

Martian Child

Nacho Libre

Pearl Harbor

Spider-Man 3

Stephanie

Summer Catch

Sydney White

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The River Wild

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Two Weeks Notice

Quantico Season 3 (Sept. 2)

Van Helsing Season 2 (Sept. 5)

Wentworth Season 6 (Sept. 5)

Once Upon a Time Season 7 (Sept. 6)

Click (Sept. 7)

Inside The Freemasons Season 1 (Sept. 15)

The Walking Dead Season 8 (Sept. 23)

The Hurricane Heist (Sept. 26)

Big Miracle (Sept. 30)

Netflix Programming

La Catedral del Mar

Monkey Twins

Mr. Sunshine

Sisters

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities (Sept. 3)

Atypical Season 2 (Sept. 7)

Cable Girls Season 3 (Sept. 7)

City of Joy (Sept. 7)

First and Last (Sept. 7)

Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2 (Sept. 7)

Next Gen (Sept. 7)

Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (Sept. 7)

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters Season 2 (Sept. 7)

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World (Sept. 7)

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows (Sept. 11)

The Resistance Banker (Sept. 11)

Life (Sept. 12)

On My Skin (Sept. 12)

American Vandal Season 2 (Sept. 14)

Bleach (Sept. 14)

Boca Juniors Confidential (Sept. 14)

Bojack Horseman Season 5 (Sept. 14)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Sept. 14)

Ingobernable Season 2 (Sept. 14)

Last Hope (Sept. 14)

Norm Macdonald Has a Show (Sept. 14)

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs (Sept. 14)

The Angel (Sept. 14)

The Dragon Prince (Sept. 14)

The Land of Steady Habits (Sept. 14)

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes Season 2 Part A (Sept. 14)

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian (Sept. 18)

Battlefish (Sept. 21)

Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan (Sept. 21)

Hilda (Sept. 21)

Maniac: Limited Series (Sept. 21)

Nappily Ever After (Sept. 21)

Quincy (Sept. 21)

The Good Cop (Sept. 21)

Norsemen Season 2 (Sept. 26)

Chef’s Table: Volume 5 (Sept. 28)

El Marginal Season 2 (Sept. 28)

Forest of Piano (Sept. 28)

Hold the Dark (Sept. 28)

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father (Sept. 28)

Lessons From a School Shooting: Notes From Dunblane (Sept. 28)

Lost Song (Sept. 28)

Made in Mexico (Sept. 28)

Reboot: The Guardian Code Season 2 (Sept. 28)

Skylanders Academy Season 3 (Sept. 28)

The 3rd Eye (Sept. 28)

Two Catalonias (Sept. 28)

HBO

The Greatest Showman. 20th Century Fox

Must Watch

Goodfellas

Phantom Thread (Sept. 29)

Good Watch

Analyze This

Invincible

Maverick

Ronin

Sherlock Holmes

Shrek 2

Sleight

The Brothers McMullen

The Fabulous Baker Boys

The King and I (1956)

The Greatest Showman (Sept. 8)

The Shape of Water (Sept. 22)

Dead Things That Will Not Stay Dead Watch

Corpse Bride

House of the Dead

House of the Dead 2

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy (2017) (Sept. 2)

Nostalgia Watch

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Step Up

Family Watch

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Ferdinand

If You’re Bored

About Time

Arthur

The Core

Funny People

Jungle Master

Murder at 1600

Reno 911: Miami

The Scorpion King

Sugar Hill

Wrong Turn 2: Dead End (Unrated Version)

Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings (Unrated Version)

Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines (Unrated Version)

The Layover

Altitude

First Kill

Pitch Perfect 3 (Sept. 15)

HBO Original Programming

Stand Up to Cancer (2018) (Sept. 8)

Swiped: Hooking Up in the Digital Age (Sept. 10)

The Oslo Diaries (Sept. 13)

Arli$$ Seasons 1-7 (Sept. 14)

Jane Fonda in Five Acts (Sept. 24)

HBO First Look: The Old Man & The Gun (Sept. 25)

Season Premieres

Miss Sherlock series premiere

The Deuce Season 2 premiere (Sept. 9)

Season Finales

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns finale (Sept. 4)

Random Acts of Flyness Season 1 finale (Sept. 7)

Insecure Season 3 finale (Sept. 30)

Estrenos

Preach

Gilberto Santa Rosa, 40… y Contando (Sept. 14)

Conversations with Gilberto Santa Rosa (Sept. 14)

Martar a Jesús (AKA Killing Jesus) (Sept. 21)

La Palabra de Pablo (AKA Pablo’s Word) (Sept. 28)

Amazon

Hustle & Flow. Paramount Classics

Must Watch

Blow Out (1981)

Chinatown (1974)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Good Watch

The Dark Half (1993)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

A Field in England (2013)

Gutland (2017)

Hustle & Flow (2005)

Miami Vice (2006)

Primal Fear (1996)

Resurrecting the Champ (2007)

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Score (2001)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Beirut (2018) (Sept. 4)

Crescent (2017) (Sept. 4)

Stronger (2017) (Sept. 8)

Baby Mama (2008) (Sept. 16)

Hannah (2017) (Sept. 28)

Nostalgia Watch

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Family Watch

A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures (2010)

A Turtle’s Tale 2: Sammy’s Escape from Paradise (2012)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

Lea to the Rescue (2016)

Prancer (1989)

My Little Pony (2017) (Sept. 21)

If You’re Bored

1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)

A Good Woman (2006)

A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004)

A Murder of Crows (1999)

All You Can Eat Buddha (2017)

Bandits (2001)

Beowulf (2007)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Bolero (1984)

Can’t Stand Losing You: Surviving the Police (2012)

Cool It (2010)

Double Impact (1991)

DragonHeart (1996)

Fall Time (1993)

Fighting Temptations (2003)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Going Overboard (1989)

Hard Rain (1998)

Harry and Paul’s History of the 2s (2014)

Harry Price: Ghost Hunter (2015)

House of D (2004)

Ingenious (2009)

Joyride (1997)

Kill Me Again (1989)

Luk’Luk’I (2017)

Over the Top (1987)

Paycheck (2003)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)

Pumpkinhead (1988)

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)

Roger Dodger (2002)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Small Town Saturday Night (2010)

Stealth Fighter (1999)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Eagle (2011)

The Great Outdoors (1988)

The Man Who Lost His Head (2007)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

Tonightly (2008)

Asylum, Season 1

The Blue Rose Season 1

The Broker’s Man Seasons 1-2

The Field of Blood Seasons 1-2

Golden Season 1

The Kevin Bishop Show Season 2

London Irish Season 1

The Palace Season 1

Parents Season 1

Rocket’s Island, Seasons 1-3

Sam’s Game Season 1

Texas Rising Season 1

The Triangle Season 1

Trust Season 1

Westside Season 1-3

Wild at Heart, Seasons 1-8

Future World (2018) (Sept. 2)

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) (Sept. 4)

Pistorius (2018) (Sept. 6)

Cesar Chavez (2014) (Sept. 7)

From Paris with Love (2009) (Sept. 8)

Grace Unplugged (2014) (Sept. 12)

High Fantasy (2017) (Sept. 14)

On Chesil Beach (2018) (Sept. 15)

I Am Wrath (2016) (Sept. 16)

The Good Shepherd (2006) (Sept. 16)

Jugnu (1973) (Sept. 20)

This is Home: A Refugee Story (2018) (Sept. 20)

For Colored Girls (2010) (Sept. 22)

Hot Summer Night (2018) (Sept. 22)

Escape Plan 2 (2018) (Sept. 27)

Plonger (Diving) (2017) (Sept. 28)

Suburbicon (2017) (Sept. 28)

Jigsaw (2017) (Sept. 29)

Amazon Original Programming

Pete the Cat Season 1a (Sept. 7)

Six Dreams Season 1 (Sept. 7)

Wishenpoof Season 2b (Sept. 7)

Forever Season 1 (Sept. 14)

King Lear Season 1 (Sept. 28)

Hulu

The Queen. Miramax

Must Watch

Adaptation (2002)

Blow Out (1981)

City of God (2002)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Rushmore (1998)

There Will Be Blood (2007)

The Queen (2006) (Sept. 15)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012) (Sept. 16)

Good Watch

13 Going on 30 (2004)

The Cleanse (2016)

The Dark Half (1993)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Emma (1996)

Field of Dreams (1989)

The Krays (1990) (Sept. 26)

The Longest Yard (1974)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

Signs (2002)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

The English Patient (1996) (Sept. 2)

Happy-Go-Lucky (2008) (Sept. 6)

Stronger (2017) (Sept. 8)

Gemini (2018) (Sept. 24)

Iris (2001) (Sept. 24)

Binge Watch

American Horror Story: Cult (Sept. 18)

Family Watch

Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)

My Little Pony (2017) (Sept. 21)

If You’re Bored

A Good Woman (2006)

A Murder of Crows (1999)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

AntiHuman (2017)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Bandits (2001)

Bolero (1984)

The Bone Collector (1999)

Cool It (2010)

Darkness (2002)

Double Impact (1991)

Dragon Blade (2015)

Fall Time (1993)

The Female Brain (2018)

The Fly (1986)

Going Overboard (1989)

Joyride (1997)

Kill Me Again (1989)

The Midnighters (2018)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

No Game, No Life: ZERO (2018)

Over the Top (1987)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)

Primal Fear (1996)

Pumpkinhead (1988)

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)

Rodger Dodger (2002)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Small Town Saturday Night (2010)

Stealth Fighter (1999)

Unbreakable (2000)

What Dreams May Come (1998)

Flower (2017) (Sept. 3)

The Miracle Season (2018) (Sept. 3)

Daphne & Velma (2018) (Sept. 4)

Monochrome (2016) (Sept. 4)

Women and Sometimes Men (2018) (Sept. 4)

Cesar Chavez (2014) (Sept. 7)

From Paris with Love (2009) (Sept. 8)

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami (2017) (Sept. 10)

Bodysnatch (2018) (Sept. 11)

Natural Vice (2017) (Sept. 11)

Grace Unplugged (2014) (Sept. 12)

Higher Power (2017) (Sept. 13)

The Housemaid (2017) (Sept. 14)

Good Behavior: Complete Season 2 (TNT) (Sept. 15)

Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1 (2017) (Sept. 15)

Hardware (1990) (Sept. 15)

She’s So Lovely (1997) (Sept. 15)

The Shipping News (2001) (Sept. 15)

BB King: On The Road (2017) (Sept. 20)

Boom for Real (2018) (Sept. 20)

Sacrifice (2016) (Sept. 20)

This is Home: A Refugee Story (2018) (Sept. 20)

For Colored Girls (2010) (Sept. 22)

Love After Love (2018) (Sept. 22)

Afterlife (2018)(Sept. 25)

UFO Chronicles: The Black Vault (2018)(Sept. 25)

Suburbicon (2017) (Sept. 28)

Jigsaw (2017) (Sept. 29)

Nicky Ricky Dicky & DawnSeason 4 (Sept. 30)

Season Premieres

REL series premiere (Sept. 10)

Total Divas Season 8 premiere (Sept. 20)

9-1-1 Season 2 premiere (Sept. 24)

Dancing with the Stars Season 27 premiere (Sept. 25)

The Good Doctor Season 2 premiere (Sept. 25)

Manifest series premiere (Sept. 25)

The Resident Season 2 premiere (Sept. 25)

The Voice Season 15 premiere (Sept. 25)

The Gifted Season 2 premiere (Sept. 26)

Lethal Weapon Season 3 premiere (Sept. 26)

New Amsterdam series premiere (Sept. 26)

This is Us Season 3 premiere (Sept. 26)

A Million Little Things series premiere (Sept. 27)

American Housewife Season 3 premiere (Sept. 27)

Chicago Fire Season 7 premiere (Sept. 27)

Chicago Med Season 4 premiere (Sept. 27)

Chicago P.D.Season 6 premiere (Sept. 27)

Empire Season 5 premiere (Sept. 27)

The Goldbergs Season 6 premiere (Sept. 27)

Modern Family Season 10 premiere (Sept. 27)

Single Parents series premiere (Sept. 27)

South Park Season 22 premiere (Sept. 27)

Star Season 3 premiere (Sept. 27)

The Good Place Season 3 premiere (Sept. 28)

Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 premiere (Sept. 28)

How to Get Away With Murder Season 5 premiere (Sept. 28)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 20 premiere (Sept. 28)

The Cool Kids series premiere (Sept. 29)

Dateline Season 28 premiere (Sept. 29)

Hell’s Kitchen Season 18 premiere (Sept. 29)

Last Man Standing Season 7 premiere (Sept. 29)

Telemundo Watch

El Clon Season 1 (Sept. 13)

La Impostora Season 1 (Sept. 18)

Pasion De Gavilanes Season 1 (Sept. 18)

Aurora Season 1 (Sept. 21)

Dama y Obrero Season 1 (Sept. 26)



Hulu Original Programming

The First series premiere (Sept. 14)