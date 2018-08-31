The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in September

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Sept. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Unforgiven
Black Panther (Sept. 4)
Must Watch Over and Over Again
Groundhog Day
Good Watch
The Breakfast Club
The Cider House Rules
Fair Game
The Keeping Hours
Scarface
Lilo & Stitch (Sept. 2)
The Emperor’s New Groove (Sept. 2)
Maynard (Sept. 2)
Role Models (Sept. 16)
The Witch (Sept. 17)
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (Sept. 25)
Bi-furious Watch
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (Sept. 16)
Binge Watch
Call the Midwife Season 7 (Sept. 10)
Blacklist Season 5 (Sept. 12)
American Horror Story: Cult (Sept. 18)
Family Watch
The Ant Bully
A Wrinkle in Time (Sept. 25)
If You’re Bored
10,000 B.C.
Another Cinderella Story
Assassins
August Rush
Bruce Almighty
Delirium
King Kong (2005)
Martian Child
Nacho Libre
Pearl Harbor
Spider-Man 3
Stephanie
Summer Catch
Sydney White
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The River Wild
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Two Weeks Notice
Quantico Season 3 (Sept. 2)
Van Helsing Season 2 (Sept. 5)
Wentworth Season 6 (Sept. 5)
Once Upon a Time Season 7 (Sept. 6)
Click (Sept. 7)
Inside The Freemasons Season 1 (Sept. 15)
The Walking Dead Season 8 (Sept. 23)
The Hurricane Heist (Sept. 26)
Big Miracle (Sept. 30)
Netflix Programming
La Catedral del Mar
Monkey Twins
Mr. Sunshine
Sisters
A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities (Sept. 3)
Atypical Season 2 (Sept. 7)
Cable Girls Season 3 (Sept. 7)
City of Joy (Sept. 7)
First and Last (Sept. 7)
Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2 (Sept. 7)
Next Gen (Sept. 7)
Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (Sept. 7)
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters Season 2 (Sept. 7)
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World (Sept. 7)
Daniel Sloss: Live Shows (Sept. 11)
The Resistance Banker (Sept. 11)
Life (Sept. 12)
On My Skin (Sept. 12)
American Vandal Season 2 (Sept. 14)
Bleach (Sept. 14)
Boca Juniors Confidential (Sept. 14)
Bojack Horseman Season 5 (Sept. 14)
Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Sept. 14)
Ingobernable Season 2 (Sept. 14)
Last Hope (Sept. 14)
Norm Macdonald Has a Show (Sept. 14)
Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs (Sept. 14)
The Angel (Sept. 14)
The Dragon Prince (Sept. 14)
The Land of Steady Habits (Sept. 14)
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes Season 2 Part A (Sept. 14)
D.L. Hughley: Contrarian (Sept. 18)
Battlefish (Sept. 21)
Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan (Sept. 21)
Hilda (Sept. 21)
Maniac: Limited Series (Sept. 21)
Nappily Ever After (Sept. 21)
Quincy (Sept. 21)
The Good Cop (Sept. 21)
Norsemen Season 2 (Sept. 26)
Chef’s Table: Volume 5 (Sept. 28)
El Marginal Season 2 (Sept. 28)
Forest of Piano (Sept. 28)
Hold the Dark (Sept. 28)
Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father (Sept. 28)
Lessons From a School Shooting: Notes From Dunblane (Sept. 28)
Lost Song (Sept. 28)
Made in Mexico (Sept. 28)
Reboot: The Guardian Code Season 2 (Sept. 28)
Skylanders Academy Season 3 (Sept. 28)
The 3rd Eye (Sept. 28)
Two Catalonias (Sept. 28)
HBO
Must Watch
Goodfellas
Phantom Thread (Sept. 29)
Good Watch
Analyze This
Invincible
Maverick
Ronin
Sherlock Holmes
Shrek 2
Sleight
The Brothers McMullen
The Fabulous Baker Boys
The King and I (1956)
The Greatest Showman (Sept. 8)
The Shape of Water (Sept. 22)
Dead Things That Will Not Stay Dead Watch
Corpse Bride
House of the Dead
House of the Dead 2
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy (2017) (Sept. 2)
Nostalgia Watch
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Step Up
Family Watch
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Ferdinand
If You’re Bored
About Time
Arthur
The Core
Funny People
Jungle Master
Murder at 1600
Reno 911: Miami
The Scorpion King
Sugar Hill
Wrong Turn 2: Dead End (Unrated Version)
Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings (Unrated Version)
Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines (Unrated Version)
The Layover
Altitude
First Kill
Pitch Perfect 3 (Sept. 15)
HBO Original Programming
Stand Up to Cancer (2018) (Sept. 8)
Swiped: Hooking Up in the Digital Age (Sept. 10)
The Oslo Diaries (Sept. 13)
Arli$$ Seasons 1-7 (Sept. 14)
Jane Fonda in Five Acts (Sept. 24)
HBO First Look: The Old Man & The Gun (Sept. 25)
Season Premieres
Miss Sherlock series premiere
The Deuce Season 2 premiere (Sept. 9)
Season Finales
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns finale (Sept. 4)
Random Acts of Flyness Season 1 finale (Sept. 7)
Insecure Season 3 finale (Sept. 30)
Estrenos
Preach
Gilberto Santa Rosa, 40… y Contando (Sept. 14)
Conversations with Gilberto Santa Rosa (Sept. 14)
Martar a Jesús (AKA Killing Jesus) (Sept. 21)
La Palabra de Pablo (AKA Pablo’s Word) (Sept. 28)
Amazon
Must Watch
Blow Out (1981)
Chinatown (1974)
Ghostbusters (1984)
Jerry Maguire (1996)
There Will Be Blood (2007)
Good Watch
The Dark Half (1993)
Dressed to Kill (1980)
A Field in England (2013)
Gutland (2017)
Hustle & Flow (2005)
Miami Vice (2006)
Primal Fear (1996)
Resurrecting the Champ (2007)
Smokey and the Bandit (1977)
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Score (2001)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
Beirut (2018) (Sept. 4)
Crescent (2017) (Sept. 4)
Stronger (2017) (Sept. 8)
Baby Mama (2008) (Sept. 16)
Hannah (2017) (Sept. 28)
Nostalgia Watch
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
Family Watch
A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures (2010)
A Turtle’s Tale 2: Sammy’s Escape from Paradise (2012)
Hotel for Dogs (2009)
Lea to the Rescue (2016)
Prancer (1989)
My Little Pony (2017) (Sept. 21)
If You’re Bored
1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)
A Good Woman (2006)
A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004)
A Murder of Crows (1999)
All You Can Eat Buddha (2017)
Bandits (2001)
Beowulf (2007)
Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
Bolero (1984)
Can’t Stand Losing You: Surviving the Police (2012)
Cool It (2010)
Double Impact (1991)
DragonHeart (1996)
Fall Time (1993)
Fighting Temptations (2003)
Ghostbusters II (1989)
Going Overboard (1989)
Hard Rain (1998)
Harry and Paul’s History of the 2s (2014)
Harry Price: Ghost Hunter (2015)
House of D (2004)
Ingenious (2009)
Joyride (1997)
Kill Me Again (1989)
Luk’Luk’I (2017)
Over the Top (1987)
Paycheck (2003)
Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)
Pumpkinhead (1988)
Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)
Roger Dodger (2002)
Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)
Senorita Justice (2004)
Small Town Saturday Night (2010)
Stealth Fighter (1999)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Eagle (2011)
The Great Outdoors (1988)
The Man Who Lost His Head (2007)
The Perfect Weapon (1991)
Tonightly (2008)
Asylum, Season 1
The Blue Rose Season 1
The Broker’s Man Seasons 1-2
The Field of Blood Seasons 1-2
Golden Season 1
The Kevin Bishop Show Season 2
London Irish Season 1
The Palace Season 1
Parents Season 1
Rocket’s Island, Seasons 1-3
Sam’s Game Season 1
Texas Rising Season 1
The Triangle Season 1
Trust Season 1
Westside Season 1-3
Wild at Heart, Seasons 1-8
Future World (2018) (Sept. 2)
The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) (Sept. 4)
Pistorius (2018) (Sept. 6)
Cesar Chavez (2014) (Sept. 7)
From Paris with Love (2009) (Sept. 8)
Grace Unplugged (2014) (Sept. 12)
High Fantasy (2017) (Sept. 14)
On Chesil Beach (2018) (Sept. 15)
I Am Wrath (2016) (Sept. 16)
The Good Shepherd (2006) (Sept. 16)
Jugnu (1973) (Sept. 20)
This is Home: A Refugee Story (2018) (Sept. 20)
For Colored Girls (2010) (Sept. 22)
Hot Summer Night (2018) (Sept. 22)
Escape Plan 2 (2018) (Sept. 27)
Plonger (Diving) (2017) (Sept. 28)
Suburbicon (2017) (Sept. 28)
Jigsaw (2017) (Sept. 29)
Amazon Original Programming
Pete the Cat Season 1a (Sept. 7)
Six Dreams Season 1 (Sept. 7)
Wishenpoof Season 2b (Sept. 7)
Forever Season 1 (Sept. 14)
King Lear Season 1 (Sept. 28)
Hulu
Must Watch
Adaptation (2002)
Blow Out (1981)
City of God (2002)
Jerry Maguire (1996)
Rushmore (1998)
There Will Be Blood (2007)
The Queen (2006) (Sept. 15)
Moonrise Kingdom (2012) (Sept. 16)
Good Watch
13 Going on 30 (2004)
The Cleanse (2016)
The Dark Half (1993)
Dressed to Kill (1980)
Emma (1996)
Field of Dreams (1989)
The Krays (1990) (Sept. 26)
The Longest Yard (1974)
Searching for Sugar Man (2012)
Signs (2002)
Sixteen Candles (1984)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
The English Patient (1996) (Sept. 2)
Happy-Go-Lucky (2008) (Sept. 6)
Stronger (2017) (Sept. 8)
Gemini (2018) (Sept. 24)
Iris (2001) (Sept. 24)
Binge Watch
American Horror Story: Cult (Sept. 18)
Family Watch
Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)
My Little Pony (2017) (Sept. 21)
If You’re Bored
A Good Woman (2006)
A Murder of Crows (1999)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
AntiHuman (2017)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
Bandits (2001)
Bolero (1984)
The Bone Collector (1999)
Cool It (2010)
Darkness (2002)
Double Impact (1991)
Dragon Blade (2015)
Fall Time (1993)
The Female Brain (2018)
The Fly (1986)
Going Overboard (1989)
Joyride (1997)
Kill Me Again (1989)
The Midnighters (2018)
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
No Game, No Life: ZERO (2018)
Over the Top (1987)
The Perfect Weapon (1991)
Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)
Primal Fear (1996)
Pumpkinhead (1988)
Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)
Rodger Dodger (2002)
Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)
Senorita Justice (2004)
Small Town Saturday Night (2010)
Stealth Fighter (1999)
Unbreakable (2000)
What Dreams May Come (1998)
Flower (2017) (Sept. 3)
The Miracle Season (2018) (Sept. 3)
Daphne & Velma (2018) (Sept. 4)
Monochrome (2016) (Sept. 4)
Women and Sometimes Men (2018) (Sept. 4)
Cesar Chavez (2014) (Sept. 7)
From Paris with Love (2009) (Sept. 8)
Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami (2017) (Sept. 10)
Bodysnatch (2018) (Sept. 11)
Natural Vice (2017) (Sept. 11)
Grace Unplugged (2014) (Sept. 12)
Higher Power (2017) (Sept. 13)
The Housemaid (2017) (Sept. 14)
Good Behavior: Complete Season 2 (TNT) (Sept. 15)
Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1 (2017) (Sept. 15)
Hardware (1990) (Sept. 15)
She’s So Lovely (1997) (Sept. 15)
The Shipping News (2001) (Sept. 15)
BB King: On The Road (2017) (Sept. 20)
Boom for Real (2018) (Sept. 20)
Sacrifice (2016) (Sept. 20)
This is Home: A Refugee Story (2018) (Sept. 20)
For Colored Girls (2010) (Sept. 22)
Love After Love (2018) (Sept. 22)
Afterlife (2018)(Sept. 25)
UFO Chronicles: The Black Vault (2018)(Sept. 25)
Suburbicon (2017) (Sept. 28)
Jigsaw (2017) (Sept. 29)
Nicky Ricky Dicky & DawnSeason 4 (Sept. 30)
Season Premieres
REL series premiere (Sept. 10)
Total Divas Season 8 premiere (Sept. 20)
9-1-1 Season 2 premiere (Sept. 24)
Dancing with the Stars Season 27 premiere (Sept. 25)
The Good Doctor Season 2 premiere (Sept. 25)
Manifest series premiere (Sept. 25)
The Resident Season 2 premiere (Sept. 25)
The Voice Season 15 premiere (Sept. 25)
The Gifted Season 2 premiere (Sept. 26)
Lethal Weapon Season 3 premiere (Sept. 26)
New Amsterdam series premiere (Sept. 26)
This is Us Season 3 premiere (Sept. 26)
A Million Little Things series premiere (Sept. 27)
American Housewife Season 3 premiere (Sept. 27)
Chicago Fire Season 7 premiere (Sept. 27)
Chicago Med Season 4 premiere (Sept. 27)
Chicago P.D.Season 6 premiere (Sept. 27)
Empire Season 5 premiere (Sept. 27)
The Goldbergs Season 6 premiere (Sept. 27)
Modern Family Season 10 premiere (Sept. 27)
Single Parents series premiere (Sept. 27)
South Park Season 22 premiere (Sept. 27)
Star Season 3 premiere (Sept. 27)
The Good Place Season 3 premiere (Sept. 28)
Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 premiere (Sept. 28)
How to Get Away With Murder Season 5 premiere (Sept. 28)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 20 premiere (Sept. 28)
The Cool Kids series premiere (Sept. 29)
Dateline Season 28 premiere (Sept. 29)
Hell’s Kitchen Season 18 premiere (Sept. 29)
Last Man Standing Season 7 premiere (Sept. 29)
Telemundo Watch
El Clon Season 1 (Sept. 13)
La Impostora Season 1 (Sept. 18)
Pasion De Gavilanes Season 1 (Sept. 18)
Aurora Season 1 (Sept. 21)
Dama y Obrero Season 1 (Sept. 26)
Hulu Original Programming
The First series premiere (Sept. 14)
One more thing
