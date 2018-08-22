Brow Beat

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream on Netflix Before They Expire in September

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in September. (All titles expire Sept. 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch
﻿Casino
Ghostbusters (1984)
The Dark Knight
﻿Moonrise Kingdom (Sept. 16)

Good Watch
﻿13 Going on 30
﻿A Royal Night Out
﻿Batman Begins
﻿Dead Poets Society
The Descent
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
﻿Outsourced (Sept. 2)
A Star Is Born (1976) (Sept. 15) 
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (Sept. 15)
Iris (Sept. 24)
﻿The Imitation Game (Sept. 28)

Good Doggo Watch
﻿Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Documentary Watch
﻿ Exporting Raymond
It Might Get Loud
Man on Wire

Family Watch
﻿Hotel for Dogs
﻿Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
Pete’s Dragon (2016) (Sept. 14)

If You’re Bored

The Assets﻿
The Bucket List
The Descent Part 2
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
﻿Joyful Noise
﻿Just Friends
﻿Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
﻿Waffle Street (Sept. 2)
Rules of Engagement Seasons 1-7 (Sept. 11)
Bordertown (Sept. 15)
Are You Here (Sept. 16)
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie (Sept. 16)

