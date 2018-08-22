Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in September. (All titles expire Sept. 1 except where otherwise noted.)
Must Watch
Casino
Ghostbusters (1984)
The Dark Knight
Moonrise Kingdom (Sept. 16)
Good Watch
13 Going on 30
A Royal Night Out
Batman Begins
Dead Poets Society
The Descent
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Outsourced (Sept. 2)
A Star Is Born (1976) (Sept. 15)
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (Sept. 15)
Iris (Sept. 24)
The Imitation Game (Sept. 28)
Good Doggo Watch
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Documentary Watch
Exporting Raymond
It Might Get Loud
Man on Wire
Family Watch
Hotel for Dogs
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
Pete’s Dragon (2016) (Sept. 14)
If You’re Bored
The Assets
The Bucket List
The Descent Part 2
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Joyful Noise
Just Friends
Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Waffle Street (Sept. 2)
Rules of Engagement Seasons 1-7 (Sept. 11)
Bordertown (Sept. 15)
Are You Here (Sept. 16)
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie (Sept. 16)
One more thing
