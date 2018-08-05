Kevin Williamson’s New Show Tell Me a Story Will Retell Fairy Tales … Except Twisted!

“Who’s little now?” CBS

CBS All Access released a trailer on Sunday for Tell Me a Story, their upcoming show from Kevin Williamson, and it looks like the Scream director will be retelling classic fairy tales … but in a twisted way! Judging from the trailer, Williamson has cut straight to the gritty core of classic stories like “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, moving them into the modern, modern-day world of today with plenty of in-your-face attitude, and also pig masks. Check it out:

Wow! That is not the way they tell the story at Grandma’s house! At first glance, it might look like Williamson is dumping meaningless allusions into a run-of-the-mill crime story in a startling vote of no confidence in his own characters’ ability to carry the show. But before you decide that there’s no link between the story Williamson is telling and the source texts he’s drawing from, consider the chilling epigraph that opens the version of “The Three Little Pigs” collected in the second, revised 1892 edition of Joseph Jacobs’ English Fairy Tales:

Once upon a time when pigs spoke rhyme And monkeys chewed tobacco, And hens took snuff to make them tough, And ducks went quack, quack, quack, O!

The tobacco products have been extremified into rails of cocaine, and the monkeys, hens, and ducks aren’t in the trailer, but you can see the legacy of these tough-talking, wise-quacking animals in the edgy jewelry store heist. Williamson’s dark, uncompromising vision of pigs building houses to protect themselves from wolves is coming to CBS All Access on the most dark and uncompromising day imaginable: Halloween. Quack, quack, quack, o.