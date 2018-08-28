Why the Sharp Objects Finale Felt So Unsatisfying

Amy Adams in the finale of Sharp Objects. Anne Marie Fox/HBO

This article contains spoilers for Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies.

Sharp Objects arrived in a defensive crouch. When the Southern Gothic miniseries debuted in early July, its creators strived to distinguish their project from Big Little Lies, which had wrapped up its accolade-collecting spree just six months ago with four Golden Globe wins. Like a little girl bristling in her high-achieving older sister’s shadow, Sharp Objects struggled to avoid comparisons to its predecessor, despite sharing a network (HBO), a director (Jean-Marc Vallée), movie-star wattage, themes of female trauma and familial violence, and origins in best-selling novels by female authors deeply fascinated by competitive femininity. To interviewers, Sharp Objects creator Marti Noxon repeatedly compared her miniseries to True Detective, for instance. The show’s embrace of male-prestige-drama tropes sometimes feels like an attempt to fend off the early dismissals that greeted Big Little Lies, largely from male critics, for its female subject matter.

The impulse is certainly understandable. Shows about women’s experiences tend to be treated interchangeably and homogeneously, while prestige dramas about men engaging in criminal violence are parsed for their differences. But Sharp Objects’ finale, which aired Sunday, proved that the unwanted comparison with Big Little Lies is not only defensible, but constructive. Both center on largely affluent white women who are confronted with cycles of violence playing out right before their eyes. Both are shot in Vallée’s intimate, impressionistic style, which evokes the claustrophobia and sensorial confusion of violence among family members. In Big Little Lies, domestic abuse victim Celeste’s (Nicole Kidman) greatest horror is not her own injuries but the realization that one of her first-grader twin boys has learned from their father, Perry (Alexander Skarsgard), how to hurt his female classmates, then intimidate them into silence. When Perry prevents Celeste from leaving him, her friends—among them his rape victim Jane (Shailene Woodley)—kill him in self-defense and make his death look like an accidental fall. The efforts of Celeste and the women around her to end the cycle of misogynist violence by killing Perry gave Big Little Lies a sense of narrative tidiness and emotional resolution that makes the upcoming second season feel rather unnecessary. (Sharp Objects’ creators are, at least for now, insistent that the series is one and done.)

Violence haunts nearly every aspect of Sharp Objects: Camille (Amy Adams) returns home to suburban Missouri to investigate the murders of two teenage girls. The town’s primary industry of pig slaughtering is overseen by her socialite mother, Adora (Patricia Clarkson), who, Camille discovers in the penultimate episode, is responsible for the death of her younger sister Marian (Lulu Wilson) years ago via poison. (Adora suffers from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a condition that allows her to feel needed and respected by feeding her daughters toxic substances and then nursing them back to health.) Adora, who survived a difficult mother of her own, is naturally blamed and jailed for the two recent murders, until a twist in the miniseries’ final seconds reveals the girls’ true killer: Camille’s 15-ish half-sister Amma (Eliza Scanlen), whose dollhouse-she’s-too-old-for features a bedroom floor tiled with teeth pulled from her victims. When Amma discovers that Camille has discovered the truth, the teen says with a sheepish smile, “Please don’t tell Mama.” A rapid midcredit montage, set to Led Zeppelin’s “In the Evening,” shows how Amma pulled off the killings, with at least one of the crimes abetted by her two female friends.

The finale, then, brings to the forefront the theme of cyclical violence, which had been lingering over the show but is revealed to have been the foundation of the miniseries’ narrative. Earlier, we see Camille covered in scars born from self-harm, the entirety of her limbs and torso rendered into a canvas for her pain. In contrast, Amma’s aggression is projected outward, like her mother’s. Sharp Objects ends on a gaping wound, which certainly fits its languid, atmospheric, lethargically plotted run.

In Gillian Flynn’s book, Camille visits Amma in prison. But the miniseries simply ends with the most promising plot development in all eight episodes. It cuts to black just as its protagonist is in a room alone with her sister, who’s been revealed as a vulpine predator. That leaves open the miniseries’ most interesting questions: what Camille will do about the history of violence in her family, what she can do about it, what calculations she’ll undertake to do something (or maybe nothing) about her nightmarish legacy. For a show that was supposed to be about the aftershocks of violence and trauma, then, it disappointingly suggests that the fact of Amma’s violence is more compelling than how to survive and/or deal with it. Its gimlet-eyed curiosity about the damage women can wreak initially felt fresh. It’s too bad that’s all Sharp Objects was interested in.