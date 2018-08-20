Brow Beat

In Memoriam: Sharknado

Remember the sharks, the tornados, and, especially, the sharknados.

By

After countless sharks and at least six different types of nados, the Sharknado franchise finally sputtered to an end on Sunday night. Above, a look back on the franchise that brought together sharks, tornados, and even—in our hearts if not quite in reality—Mia Farrow and Philip Roth. Always remember the times that were good, and also the sharknados.

Animals Movies Weather