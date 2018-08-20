After countless sharks and at least six different types of nados, the Sharknado franchise finally sputtered to an end on Sunday night. Above, a look back on the franchise that brought together sharks, tornados, and even—in our hearts if not quite in reality—Mia Farrow and Philip Roth. Always remember the times that were good, and also the sharknados.
One more thing
If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.Join Slate Plus