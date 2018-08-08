Seth Meyers spent a segment of Tuesday’s Late Night checking in on the state of the Environmental Protection Agency. “While we have been focused on the daily chaos and controversy surrounding the Trump administration, the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency continues to carry out Trump’s dangerous agenda,” Meyers said, referencing Andrew Wheeler, who has been the acting director of the EPA for the past month.

Meyers was quick to point out that Wheeler, who replaced Scott Pruitt, is a former coal lobbyist for some of the biggest coal and uranium companies in the country. Before that, he worked for Oklahoma senator Jim Inhofe, who Meyers reminded the audience, infamously brought a snowball onto the Senate floor in 2015 to dispute the fact that 2014 had been the warmest year on record.

With just over a month in office, Wheeler has already rolled back coal industry regulations, giving companies more freedom in disposing of their toxic coal ash waste. “You can’t have clean water and clean air and roll back regulations that are in place to ensure that the air and water are clean,” Meyers argued.

Just last week, Trump also announced plans to weaken fuel efficiency standards, which are beneficial to both consumers, as they lower costs, and the environment, as they regulate the amount of carbon emissions released into the air. Meyers wasn’t surprised by this plan, considering that one of the members of the EPA’s Board of Science advisors, Robert Phalen, believes that our air is too clean.

Meyers ended the segment by sharing another one of Trump’s notorious tweets.

California wildfires are being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren’t allowing massive amounts of readily available water to be properly utilized. It is being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. Must also tree clear to stop fire from spreading! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2018

“Also, his solution to forest fires is not to tackle climate change, but instead to get rid of the trees?” Meyers asked incredulously. “I can’t believe he found a way to victim blame forest fires.”