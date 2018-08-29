Schindler’s List, a Movie About Refugees and Nazi Atrocities, Is Returning to Theaters in 2018

It’s been 25 years since Steven Spielberg’s film Schindler’s List was released in theaters, and Universal Pictures is honoring that milestone by bringing it back to theaters again. The movie, which won seven Academy Awards in 1994, stars Liam Neeson as Oskar Schindler, the German magnate credited with saving more than 1,000 Jews during the Holocaust. Spielberg’s masterpiece is famous for being shot in black and white, for its score by John Williams, and of course, for not exactly being a make-out movie.

On December 7, 2018, a new generation will have a chance to see Schindler’s List on the big screen, maybe for the first time, if they haven’t gotten around to it before now. The trailer for the re-release stresses that the story is relevant “now more than ever” and urges audiences to “never forget.” It’s almost as though it’s trying to tell us something about American life in 2018, something to do with refugees and Nazis. But what?