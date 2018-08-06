Watch Sacha Baron Cohen Trick Joe Arpaio Into Saying He’d “Have To Say Yes” to Oral Sex From Donald Trump

Shenanigans! Showtime

Sacha Baron Cohen tricked Joe Arpaio into saying he’d accept a blow job from Donald Trump on Sunday night’s Who Is America, debuting a new character in the process: Finnish unboxing video star and author “Ladislas Kekkonen,” a.k.a. OMGWhizzBoyOMG. Before getting into Cohen’s exploits, take a look at some of the world-building details that backed this week’s grift:

• OMGWhizzBoyOMG’s book, Outside the Box: Your Essential Guide to Unboxing and Unboxers has an Amazon page.

• A press release from November 2017 claimed that OMGWhizzBoyOMG’s second book, an autobiography entitled Unboxing Myself, would be available for Christmas.

• Ladislas Kekkonen was briefly included on Wikipedia’s “List of Finns” page.

Seems legitimate! Let’s see if Sheriff Joe notices anything is awry. Sacha Baron Cohen has tweeted out the relevant part of the segment:

At this point it is worth remembering that Cohen had to dream up an Israeli anti-terror expert to book Dick Cheney, Roy Moore, and other Republican luminaries—the kind of person they’d find it difficult to say no to for a variety of political and possibly psychosexual reasons. Sheriff Joe only rated a Finnish YouTube star, and he still fell for it, and that’s glorious in and of itself. And as Sacha Baron Cohen characters go, OMGWhizzBoyOMG is one of the best: Cohen’s goofy smile after telling Arpaio in passing that he’s been “collecting [guns] for the upcoming race war,” is priceless. And is it possible to imagine a better opening question for Joe Arpaio than this one?

So, I’m going to unbox this Shopkin. While I’m doing that, why not tell me about what Communists are trying to do to stop people having guns?

Once again, though, the headline bit—Cohen getting Joe Arpaio to admit that he “may have to say yes” if President Trump offers him a blowjob—is a letdown, another example of the same lazy homophobic Trump jokes we’ve been hearing for years now. It’s obvious Arpaio has no idea what he’s said, and wouldn’t have said it if he understood what was going on, which makes it a lot less interesting than, say, Roy Moore rambling about Alabama: Land of Freedom. Still, the part where Roy Arpaio sits grimly staring into space, obviously having a very bad time as Cohen rambles in singsong pseudo-Finnish next to him? That makes up for a lot. Let’s see that again:

If a still from that section were the only file photo anyone ran of Joe Arpaio from now on, it wouldn’t do a damn thing to help the people he’s hurt. But it’d still be pretty funny.