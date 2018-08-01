Swedish singer Robyn performs at the Oya Festival on Aug. 8, 2014, in Oslo. Audun Braastad/AFP/Getty Images

Robyn is back after an eight-year hiatus with a new single, “Missing U.” Recorded between Paris and Stockholm, the shimmery pop track features Robyn’s signature airy vocals over an infectious dance beat. Joseph Mount from the group Metronomy paired up with the Swedish songwriter Klaus Ålund to write and produce the record.

“Missing U” is Robyn’s first solo single since the release of 2010’s Body Talk, although she has released collaborative EPs with Röyksopp and La Bagatelle Musique, and guested on tracks by Teddybears, Neneh Cherry, and the Lonely Island. The song is accompanied by a short film, recorded on one of Robyn’s trips to New York City. In the video, which was directed by Danilo Parra, Robyn makes a surprise visit to her long-standing Brooklyn fan club night, This Party Is Killing You at Brooklyn Bowl.

The single is available on all streaming platforms here.