HBO posted the full first episode of the much-anticipated new late-night show Random Acts of Flyness on YouTube on Monday. The show, which premiered last week and has been called a postmodern, new black surrealist project, is the brainchild of artist, musician and director, Terence Nance. It’s composed of a series of sketches that flow in and out of one another, sometimes grounded in reality, but mostly not, and always centered on black characters and experiences. Nance has described it as, “a show about the beauty and ugliness of contemporary American life.”

HBO is following in the footsteps of Showtime, which has also made the first episode of shows like The Chi and The Affair available for free instead of behind its paid subscription. Random Acts of Flyness airs on Fridays at midnight.