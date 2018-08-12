I Think Maybe This Is the Best Throw I’ve Ever Seen in a Baseball Game

You'll fall in love with Ramón Laureano's speed, but you'll want to marry Ramón Laureano's arm. W O W ! pic.twitter.com/3dRaPkL249 — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) August 12, 2018

The fellow with the cannon is Oakland A’s outfielder Ramón Laureano. The fellow who got doubled off first base is the Los Angeles Angels’ Eric Young Jr. Per Major League Baseball’s Statcast, that throw went 321 feet in the air, which is a long damn way.

Here’s another angle, which confirms that the throw was indeed good:

Laureano has been playing in the majors for eight days. Earlier this month, our guy was still getting pranked in the minors.

Ramón Laureano started for the Sounds on Wednesday. He didn't know his first call-up to the big leagues was in the works. This was in the 6th inning Wednesday night. CC: @espn, @MiLB, @Athletics pic.twitter.com/HYfcXlqJg8 — Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds) August 3, 2018

In his first game ever in the big leagues last Friday, the 24-year-old got a walk-off single in the bottom of the 13th inning to lead the A’s to a 1-0 victory. In the top half of that same inning, Laureano—who, not surprisingly developed a reputation in the minor leagues for having an amazing throwing arm—nailed a foolish runner at third base.

It seems unlikely that anyone will run on Laureano ever again.

