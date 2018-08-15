Say Goodbye to All Your Favorite Portlandia Characters in This Nostalgic “For Your Consideration” Ad

Over its eight seasons, Portlandia introduced us to various kooky characters, many of them played in pairs by stars Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. Some standouts over the past decade include Candace and Toni of the feminist bookstore Women and Women First; Peter and Nance, the winningly naive, overeager suburban couple; and Bryce and Lisa, who will try to sell just about anything. You can wish all of them and many others farewell in this nostalgia-heavy Emmys “For Your Consideration” ad for Portlandia, premiering exclusively on Slate.

Even in its eighth and final season, Portlandia still had enough juice left in it to give us two more classic characters right at the end: Darren Blum and Dana Bloom, the hosts of a spot-on parody of NPR and true-crime podcasts. Portlandia is nominated for two Emmy Awards, Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and Directing in a Variety Series for Brownstein, so go ahead and jam to “Feel It All Around” one last time as you reflect on all the men’s rights activists, hipsters, goths, rats, and other oddballs that the show has gifted us.