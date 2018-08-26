Playwright Neil Simon Dies at 91

Neil Simon at a 2009 photo call for The Neil Simon Plays: Brighton Beach Memoirs & Broadway Bound. Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Neil Simon, the legendary playwright whose string of Broadway smashes in the 1960s and 1970s helped define American comedy, died Sunday at the age of 91, the New York Times reports.

Simon, a native of the Bronx, attended NYU and the University of Denver through the Army Air Forces Air Reserve program. After leaving the military, he returned to New York, where his older brother Danny was working at Warner Bros., and the duo collaborated on television and radio skits. That work eventually landed them both in the writer’s room for Sid Caesar’s Your Show of Shows and Caesar’s Hour, where they joined a murderer’s row of comedy talent that at various times included Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner, and Woody Allen.

In the late 1950s, Simon began work on his first play, Come Blow Your Horn, a comedy about a young man navigating New York City with the help of his ladies’ man of an older brother. It was a long process: Simon rewrote the play twenty times or more before it opened on Broadway in 1961. The rewrites helped: Come Blow Your Horn ran for 677 performances and was adapted into a Frank Sinatra movie that hit theaters in the summer of 1963. That same fall, Simon had the longest-running theatrical success of his career with Barefoot in the Park, a loosely autobiographical play about a newlywed couple living in a fifth-floor walkup.

The original production was directed by Mike Nichols, who would go on to become a frequent Simon collaborator; the cast included Robert Redford and Elizabeth Ashley. By the time 1965’s The Odd Couple made Simon’s characters Felix Ungar and Oscar Madison household names, the playwright was a household name, too. In 1966 he had four plays running on Broadway simultaneously.

Simon, who had written his first play to escape television work, saw his career go full circle in the ensuing years, as the success of Gene Saks’ 1968 film adaptation of The Odd Couple led to a successful sitcom version on ABC from 1970 to 1975. Simon didn’t make much money from the TV version, but his iconic pairing of a fastidious snob with a genial slob knew neither cultural nor temporal boundaries: Other Odd Couple spinoffs and sequels include the African-American remake The New Odd Couple, German television series Felix Und Oskar, TV movie The Odd Couple: Together Again, and the 1998 film The Odd Couple II, which Simon wrote himself. In addition to adapting his stage hits like Plaza Suite, Last of the Red Hot Lovers, and The Prisoner of Second Avenue for the screen, Simon also wrote original features, including The Out of Towners and The Heartbreak Kid. His comedic voice—urban, Jewish, fast, cutting, but always accessible—became a shared cultural touchstone in a way few writers ever achieve.

But ubiquity has its price, and Simon’s commercial successes never came with critical respect, which seemed to bother him. “All the success has demeaned me in a way. Critically, the thinking seems to be that if you write too many hits, they can’t be that good,” he told the New York Times in 1991. That was after the most critically-lauded work of his career, the trilogy formed by Brighton Beach Memoirs, Biloxi Blues, and Broadway Bound; 1991 was also the year Simon won a Tony and a Pulitzer Prize for Lost in Yonkers. His later work was less successful both critically and commercially, a string of fast-closing plays punctuated by occasional successes like 2000’s The Dinner Party. The last new Neil Simon play to be produced on Broadway was 2001’s 45 Seconds from Broadway; his last new play to be produced at all was 2003’s Rose’s Dilemma, which made the news because Mary Tyler Moore walked out right before a performance after receiving a critical letter from Simon. In 2006, he was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American humor; his other awards include a Tony for The Odd Couple, another for Biloxi Blues, and a special Tony Award in 1975. He was married five times to four women—he married and divorced actress Diane Lander twice—and is survived by his wife Elaine Joyce, who he married in 1999, and three daughters.