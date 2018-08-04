Patrick Stewart Will Return to the Role of Jean-Luc Picard in a New CBS All Access Star Trek Series

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Nemesis. Paramount Pictures

Outer space just got a little bit balder: Patrick Stewart will be reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard in a new Star Trek series for CBS All Access. The actor announced the news on Twitter, calling the chance to play Picard again “an unexpected but delightful surprise.”

It is an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Read my full statement in the photo. #StarTrek @cbsallaccess Photo: @shervinfoto pic.twitter.com/8Ynuj3RBNm — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) August 4, 2018

Stewart played the iconic Starfleet captain on Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1987 to 1994, and last reprised the role in the 2002 film Star Trek: Nemesis.

Details about Picard’s next adventure are slim, but according to Variety, the new show will not be a reboot or prequel but will cover “the next chapter of Picard’s life.” It’s part of CBS Television’s big bet on all things Star Trek: In June, news broke that the studio had hired Alex Kurtzman, co-creator of Star Trek: Discovery, to an overall deal that included expanding the Star Trek franchise. Like Discovery, Picard’s further adventures will be broadcast on CBS All Access, the network’s premium subscription service.

In his statement, Stewart contrasted Star Trek’s values with the world we’re currently living in:

During these past years, it has been humbling to hear stories about how The Next Generation brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many people to follow in his footsteps, pursuing science, exploration, and leadership. I feel I’m ready to return to him for the same reason—to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times.

Dark times? Has no one told Captain Picard about the Space Force?