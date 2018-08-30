Watch the Trailer for The Other Side of the Wind, the First Netflix Film From … Orson Welles?

Netflix’s hottest new director. Carl Van Vechten/Library of Congress

It’s been apparent for years that everyone making movies and television would eventually end up working for Netflix, but until recently, it seemed like the streaming network would refrain from hiring directors who died more than three decades ago. All that changed last March, when Netflix acquired The Other Side of the Wind, an unfinished movie by Orson Welles, who directed his first feature film—Citizen Kane—back before computers, never mind internet-based streaming video. Welles has been dead since 1985, and the footage he shot for The Other Side of the Wind have been sitting in storage for even longer than that, but now the film has a trailer and a release date, which means Welles is probably one of the only people on the planet to have released movies through both Netflix and RKO. Take a look at some Orson Welles footage that you are extremely unlikely to have seen (unless you happen to be Peter Bogdanovich):

Filmed between 1970 and 1975, The Other Side of the Wind is set mostly at the birthday party of a fading director (John Huston) and, as the trailer makes clear, will touch on clashes between old and new Hollywood. “Some of you old guys are trying to get with it,” says Dennis Hopper in the trailer, amidst shots of Huston besieged by press, fans, and a young Peter Bogdanovich. Huston’s character was loosely based on Ernest Hemingway, with whom Welles had a prickly relationship—The Other Side of the Wind is one of at least two Welles projects from the early 1970s that featured Hemingway figures—and there’s reportedly a lot more score-settling, including characters based on critic Pauline Kael and celebrity biographer Charles Higham.

Stories about the film’s unconventional and disastrous production have been circling for decades, but this is the first chance for most people to see what it actually looks like. It was not a secret, for example, that the film included footage from the movie John Huston’s character was supposedly making, or that that film-within-the-film was a spoof of Antonioni.

But actually seeing the abstract widescreen geometries Welles and cinematographer Gary Graver cooked up is something else entirely. And the thought of watching a brand-new performance from John Huston in this day and age when Netflix releases the film on Nov. 2—well, it’s enough to make you believe that sooner or later, everything lost to history will eventually resurface. Except your childhood sled.