Netflix Will Not Be Streaming a Documentary About Louis Farrakhan After All

Louis Farrakhan speaking at the Watergate Hotel on November 16, 2017. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A Netflix spokesperson told Variety on Tuesday that, despite previous reports to the contrary, the company will not be bringing My Life’s Journey Through Music, a documentary about Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, to their streaming service. In a brief statement, the company blamed the misinformation on “an internal miscommunication”

The film will not be released on Netflix. Due to an internal miscommunication, it appeared to be scheduled on Netflix, but it is not. We apologize for any confusion this has caused.

One of the people who was confused about the matter was apparently Louis Farrakhan, who helped make the documentary. On Monday, Farrakhan invited his Twitter followers to “watch the premiere of my music documentary “My Life’s Journey Through Music” on @netflix.” Since then, he’s apparently heard from Netflix: He deleted the tweet. Farrakhan, who was the organizer behind the 1995 “Million Man March,” has a long history of anti-Semitic and homophobic public statements. He made his way back into the headlines earlier this year for railing about “the Satanic Jew” in his annual Saviors’ Day speech. But it appears he won’t be coming to Netflix.