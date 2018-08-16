“Rest in Peace, Soul Sister”: Musicians and Admirers Pay Tribute to Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Read more of Slate’s coverage of Aretha Franklin.

Aretha Franklin, the legendary singer and songwriter known as the “Queen of Soul,” died Thursday from advanced pancreatic cancer. She was 76 years old.

As one of the most influential performers of the 20th century, Franklin had her share of famous admirers, many of them fellow musicians. After the news of her death, many took to social media to bow down to the “Queen of Soul” one last time.

We’ll update this post with additional tributes as they come in.

Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. There was no one like her before and I doubt there ever will be again. Rest in peace, Soul Sister. — Bettye LaVette (@BettyeLaVette) August 16, 2018

What a life. What a legacy!

So much love, respect and gratitude.

R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI — Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

Hard not cry as a million prayers go up for this beautiful soul.#Aretha #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/GhEYy3H1il — Roy Orbison Jr (@Royorbisonjr) August 16, 2018

The Queen of Soul has left this earth to sit on her throne in heaven. How blessed we were to hear the best that God had to offer in her voice. RESPECT!

📷: Mark Seliger pic.twitter.com/v9OxtyrZ74 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 16, 2018

Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it.

Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever https://t.co/aMHIBFaTAs — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 16, 2018

Today we have lost one of the greatest. She will always be remembered and admired. Aretha Franklin, rest in peace. We love you. — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin... the Queen is gone. Long live the Queen! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha. There was none better, was listening to your music today, won’t stop listening. 🙏. #RIPAretha pic.twitter.com/qdlJ97A2Xw — Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) August 16, 2018

this is truly a sad day. rest peacefully queen. icon. my sincere condolences to her family. #ArethaFranklin — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin, a true great. Thank you for your music x — James Arthur 🦉 (@JamesArthur23) August 16, 2018

Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/me3FXBY4WZ — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 16, 2018

This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 16, 2018

From listening to Mary Don't You Weep, to standing in the living room dancing to Rock Steady over and over again, to hearing from the Queen herself how lucky I was to be young, gifted and black — Aretha's songs were the soundtrack of my childhood. America has lost a legend. RIP — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 16, 2018

Rest in peace Aretha. ❤ pic.twitter.com/QT7HeY5SIf — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) August 16, 2018

Some singers you hear and think, ‘yeah, I can do some of that.’ Others you hear and think, ‘NO WAY. I’m not touching that shit.’ Thanks Aretha Franklin for a whole mess of shit we can’t touch. pic.twitter.com/WfuCGjhKrO — Will Hoge (@WillHoge) August 16, 2018

The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. pic.twitter.com/ug5oZYywAz — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance – a benefit for @ejaf at St John The Divine Cathedral. She was obviously unwell, and I wasn’t sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time. I adored her and worshipped her talent. God bless her. My condolences to all her family and friends. We shared the same birthday – and that meant so much to me. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. #RIPArethaFranklin



Elton xx — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

As the One and Only ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin was simply peerless. She has reigned supreme. and will always be held in the highest firmament of stars as the most exceptional vocalist, performer and recording artist the world has ever been privilege… https://t.co/7DH7TIP3Nl pic.twitter.com/HfQh7kLM4o — Annie Lennox (@AnnieLennox) August 16, 2018

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

I’m absolutely devastated by Aretha’s passing. She was truly one of a kind. She was more than the Queen of Soul. She was a national treasure to be cherished by every generation throughout the world. (1/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

Apart from our long professional relationship, Aretha was my friend. Her loss is deeply profound and my heart is full of sadness. (2/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018

The greatest voice in American popular music has been stilled. Our beloved #ArethaFranklin has gone. For me, she was a musical lighthouse, guiding and inspiring with every note. I loved her so and love her still. Goodbye, Queen of Soul. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 16, 2018

The moment I wake up, before I put on my make up, I say a little prayer for you — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) August 16, 2018

One of the highlights of my career was singing with #ArethaFranklin at The Tony Awards. It was an out of body experience for me. One of greatest singers of all time. You will be missed by all. https://t.co/L8dIIhyR9Y — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 16, 2018

Goodbye Ms. Aretha. You were my idol. The greatest singer of all time. Every note you sang was pure and authentic and pierced our hearts with joy and pain and life. — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) August 16, 2018

Aretha, you lifted our hearts with your incomparable gifts, RIP, your party will never be over. pic.twitter.com/Zi2xTAVyBw — Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) August 16, 2018

Today we honor and lift up the incomparable, the exceptional #QueenofSoul Aretha Franklin. May her music continue to inspire and may she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/uezC1paFoe — Oprah Winfrey Network (@OWNTV) August 16, 2018

Rest In Peace to one of the greats, Aretha Franklin. For all you’ve done, a grateful world thanks you. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) August 16, 2018

I’m very sad to hear about Aretha Franklin passing. She was one of the greatest and most emotional singers. I used to love listening to her in the sixties but her music is timeless. Love & Mercy to Aretha’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fFVKyjxIXT — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 16, 2018

I’ve had so many influences in my life, and one of them is the Queen of Soul. Rest In Peace, Aretha. I’ll sing this one for you. https://t.co/GcwwWioHsl — Reba (@reba) August 16, 2018

RESPECT. Her legendary voice came straight from God. Now her soul is with Him. Thank you Aretha. 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Zhm1faBhX1 — Fergie (@Fergie) August 16, 2018

Aretha’s voice is a major part of the American soundscape. It’s part of our memories when we smiled and rocked to her beat. RIP Aretha!https://t.co/8SUzzOYAUW — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) August 16, 2018

Always loved you, always will @ArethaFranklin. Not only the Queen of Soul but the queen of all our hearts. - Sir Rod xxx pic.twitter.com/bRAhQcPETw — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) August 16, 2018