“Rest in Peace, Soul Sister”: Musicians and Admirers Pay Tribute to Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin, the legendary singer and songwriter known as the “Queen of Soul,” died Thursday from advanced pancreatic cancer. She was 76 years old.
As one of the most influential performers of the 20th century, Franklin had her share of famous admirers, many of them fellow musicians. After the news of her death, many took to social media to bow down to the “Queen of Soul” one last time.
We’ll update this post with additional tributes as they come in.
