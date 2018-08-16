Brow Beat

“Rest in Peace, Soul Sister”: Musicians and Admirers Pay Tribute to Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Aretha Franklin.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Aretha Franklin, the legendary singer and songwriter known as the “Queen of Soul,” died Thursday from advanced pancreatic cancer. She was 76 years old.

As one of the most influential performers of the 20th century, Franklin had her share of famous admirers, many of them fellow musicians. After the news of her death, many took to social media to bow down to the “Queen of Soul” one last time.

We’ll update this post with additional tributes as they come in.

