Does the Plot of Mission: Impossible—Fallout Make Any Sense? Does It Matter?

Tom Cruise (or is it???) in Mission: Impossible—Fallout Paramount Pictures - © 2018 Paramount Pictures. All rights reserved.

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Slate movie critic Dana Stevens, senior editor Sam Adam, and culture editor Forrest Wickman discuss Mission: Impossible—Fallout. Does the plot make any sense? Does it matter? How do the stunts, mask-rips, and shots of Tom Cruise running measure against the stunts, mask-rips and shots of Tom Cruise running from the rest of the Mission: Impossible series?

Listen to them discuss these and other questions below. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.

