This Trailer Is As Close As You’ll Ever Get to Sipping Tea With Maggie Smith and Judi Dench

Do you dream of Judi Dench telling you, playfully, to fuck off? Then you’re probably the target audience for this trailer promoting a new film from Notting Hill director Roger Michell. The documentary captures a candid conversation in the English countryside between four famous octogenarians: Dench, Maggie Smith, Eileen Atkins, and Joan Plowright. In the first trailer, they chat about their careers and difficult husbands; it’s like Sex and the City but with beloved British actresses.

The movie was released in the U.K. as Nothing Like a Dame, but it has since been retitled Tea With the Dames ahead of its American release on Sept. 21. That’s appropriate, given that the women involved are sitting down to tea, as in the late-afternoon meal, but also to tea, as in gossip. “When I was asked to do it, I was kind of taken aback,” Dench says in the trailer of her role in the James Bond movies. “And Michael [Williams, her husband] said ‘I long to live with a Bond woman.’ ”

If the movie is just an hour and a half of stories like that, then by all means, spill the tea.