Ken Jeong’s Netflix Special Will Reunite Him With the Director of Crazy Rich Asians

Ken Jeong will follow up his role as the flamboyant, wisecracking Wye Mun in Crazy Rich Asians with a Netflix comedy special, tentatively titled Ken Jeong: First Date. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the special is set for release in 2019 and will see Jeong return to a topic he regularly visits in his standup: making the transition from doctor to comedian. He will also “open up about how his wife’s battle with breast cancer led to him starring in 2009’s The Hangover.”

Jeong built a career out of scene-stealing supporting roles like that of gangster Leslie Chow in the Hangover movies and as Ben Chang on Community (a show that never quite figured out what to do with him after the first season). Jeong did take center stage for a while in his own short-lived ABC sitcom based on his experiences as a medical professional, but Dr. Ken was canceled in 2017. It’s nice to see Jeong stepping into the spotlight again—especially when the special will reunite him with Crazy Rich Asians’ director Jon M. Chu.

I told my mom I’m working with a Doctor on my next project so she would be proud of my life choices. #KenJeongNetflixSpecial hope she’s ready for what the doctor ordered... 🙉🙊🙈 https://t.co/MUJte54aJn — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) August 30, 2018