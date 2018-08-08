Kanye West Is Going to Be on Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday

Kanye West performs at the MTV Music Video Awards in 2016, the before times. Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted on Tuesday that Kanye West would be on his show on Thursday night:

West and Kimmel famously feuded back in 2013, when Kimmel aired a skit making fun of West’s BBC interview, West struck back on Twitter, and the two men hashed things out on Kimmel’s show. Although this appearance doesn’t have the same long lead-up, in the interim, Donald Trump happened, and West and Kimmel’s disparate reactions to finding themselves in that particular crucible should give them plenty to talk about. And that’s the whole story: Kanye West will be on Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday.