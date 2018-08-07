Johnny Depp’s Notorious B.I.G. Movie City of Lies Has Been Pulled From Release

Johnny Depp attends the London premiere of Murder On The Orient Express, Nov. 2017. John Phillips/Getty Images

Johnny Depp’s upcoming film City of Lies, a thriller about the LAPD investigation into the murder of the Notorious B.I.G. in which Depp plays real-life detective Russell Poole, has been pulled from release just over a month before it was supposed to arrive in theaters, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The film, an adaptation of Randall Sullivan’s book LAbyrinth from screenwriter Christian Contreras and director Brad Furman, was scheduled for a Sept. 7 release, but North American distributor Global Road Entertainment has taken it off its schedule.

Depp has had a rough summer: In July, he settled his lawsuit against the business managers he accused of squandering his fortune, but the Rolling Stone profile that he seems to have participated in in hopes of rehabilitating his image backfired spectacularly, painting Depp as a lonely recluse with a taste for wine, weed, and racist jokes from Don Rickles. That follows an equally disastrous Hollywood Reporter piece in 2017 and the 2016 domestic violence allegations during his divorce from Amber Heard, making the actor a PR liability. At Comic-Con, Warner Bros.—which is releasing Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, featuring Depp, in November—had him skip the film’s panel discussion in favor of a question-free in-character appearance. As of now, City of Lies has no new release date; The Crimes of Grindelwald is coming to theaters Nov. 16.