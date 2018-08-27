John Oliver Would Like to Retract a Few Things

It’s raining Tom! HBO

There’s no new episode of Last Week Tonight this week, but that doesn’t mean there’s no new John-Oliver-related content: The late-night host used the opportunity to retract a few things he and his staff have gotten wrong in past episodes, and, well, it doesn’t exactly seem like it’s the New Yorker over there, fact-checking-wise:

That is a lot of crow for one person to eat at one sitting! Best of luck to Mr. Oliver in avoiding embarrassing misstatements like this in the future.

Correction, Aug. 26, 2018: This article originally misstated the name of Mr. Oliver’s television program. It is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, not The Mr. Shouty-Time Variety Hour.

Additionally, this article has been updated to reflect the fact that it contains a video clip from the television program Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and not, as the headline originally claimed, “newly found GoPro footage of the Kennedy assassination.”

Additionally, due to an editing error, this article originally contained embedded footage of the seminal 1959 social engineering film “Beginning Responsibility: Lunchroom Manners” instead of a clip from The Mr. Shouty-Time Variety Hour; this has been corrected.

Additionally, due to an additional editing error, an earlier draft of this article consisting of the phrase, “MENE, MENE, TEKEL, UPHARSIN!” repeated 75 times in steadily increasing font sizes was published by mistake; this has been corrected.

Additionally, due to an additional, additional editing error, the original version of this article did not end with much less funny versions of the exact same joke told in the video clip, repeated over and over again to increasingly diminishing returns. You’d better believe that has been corrected.