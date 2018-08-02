This Toy Commercial for a Presidential Version of Scrabble Has All the Best Words

Donald Trump’s tweets are considered official statements by the president of the United States that can be used in court, which makes every typo a matter of national importance. The latest misspelling came on Wednesday when Trump tried to quote a guest on Fox News, only to type smocking gun when he should have written smoking gun.

Trump's "smocking gun" tweet has been deleted. But here it is, for posterity. pic.twitter.com/4WhMBAVQan — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) August 1, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel answered Trump’s tweet on Wednesday night by demonstrating the use of an actual “smocking gun,” then introducing a fake toy commercial for Scrabull, a version of Scrabble tailored specifically to the man who once proclaimed “I have the best words.” All of Trump’s biggest Twitter gaffes can be found in the Scrabull dictionary, including honered, chocker﻿,﻿ and covfefe. Watch as one child challenges the legitimacy of unpresidented!! (exclamation points included) only to be met with the very Trump-ian response: “Witch hunt.”

The game comes with a letter rack that doubles as a border wall, as if to remind us that, as disturbing as it is that a man who holds the nuclear codes doesn’t bother to proofread, the president’s inability to spell, like his tendency to mispronounce words, is relatively low on his list of sins.