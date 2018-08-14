Jimmy Kimmel Just Won J.D. Power’s First and Only “Most Reliable Midsize Late Night Talk Show” Award

Jimmy Kimmel accepts the J.D. Power award from President and CEO Dave Habiger. ABC

The late night wars just got a little hotter, as J.D. Power and Associates gave Jimmy Kimmel their first “Most Reliable Midsize Late Night Talk Show” award! Here’s the segment:

Dave Habiger, who appears in the video, was appointed President and CEO of the company in March of this year, following its sale in 2016 for $1.1 billion to the XIO Group, a secretive private equity firm that was recently embroiled in a legal dispute with Chinese billionaire Xie Zhikun, who claimed in court documents filed in the Cayman Islands that the company defrauded him of nearly $1 billion. (XIO CEO Joseph Pacini has denied Xie’s claims, telling the Wall Street Journal, “Xie Zhikun is not an investor with XIO and never has been.”) In July of 2017, XIO group directed J.D. Power to borrow $180 million to help fund its own acquisition, shortly before Moody’s downgraded their credit rating; part of that money went to pay an approximately $100 million dividend to unnamed investors. All of this is pretty standard for private equity, and any similarities to the bust-outs of The Bamboo Lounge or Ramsey Outdoor are entirely coincidental. Anyway, congratulations to Jimmy Kimmel on his J.D. Power award, congratulations to Mr. Habiger for having a sense of humor on television, and congratulations to transnational capital for yet another public relations coup!