Dwyane Wade Chastises Jimmy Butler for Commenting on Gabrielle Union’s Instagram and Using Caps

On Thursday, actress Garbrielle Union posted an Instagram photo of herself in a swimsuit. At the time of writing, it has earned 1,017,781 likes. That’s a lot of engagement! The post has also elicited 26,454 comments, one of which may or may not have caused a massive rift in the NBA community. (The comment did not cause a massive rift in the NBA community, but it’s fun to write the words “massive rift in the NBA community.”)

The first comment of note came from Union’s husband, three-time NBA Champion Dwyane Wade.

I assume Wade wanted to type, “Mine honour’s such a ring: My chastity’s the jewel of our house,” one of Diana’s lines from All’s Well That Ends Well, but he accidentally hit “send” before completing it in full. Oh well, the romantic sentiment remains.

The comment of real consequence came shortly after Wade’s, and it was written by his former teammate, Jimmy Butler.

According to the WikiHow article “How to Get Followers on Instagram,” one should “take some time to like and leave positive comments on … photos. Not only will this make the other person feel good, but other people may see your name or comment and check out your profile.” Seems like Butler was trying to follow this advice, but his blunt appraisal of Union’s post was not appreciated by at least one Instagram user. (Dwyane Wade.)

On Friday, Butler posted a video of him doing some light beach training, and Wade was quick to hop in the comments. He told the Minnesota Timberwolves star what to expect if he engages with his wife’s Instagrams with the caps-lock on again.

There is no WikiHow advice on how to deal with this kind of threat, but Butler’s response did feature a few emojis, and that seems like a best practice.

This ordeal may seem pretty saucy, but Butler is good friends with Wade and Union. They have razzed each other on social media before, and the two NBA stars enjoyed a late-night singalong in Chicago this summer. Do these look like men who would take an Instagram beef seriously?

The NBA season starts in October. Thankfully, Instagram is a year-round sport.