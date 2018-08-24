You Can Thank Jim Parsons for The Big Bang Theory Coming to an End

Not all heroes wear capes. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

It turns out Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is responsible for bringing about an end to the longest-running and most universally despised multi-camera series in television history.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the decision to end the series after the 12th season was made because Parsons was “ready to say goodbye.” CBS could not entreat Dr. Sheldon Cooper to stay for two more years, even though he stood to make more than $50 million if he did, and the show could not realistically go on without him.

All five original cast members—Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar—were reported to be making around $1 million per episode, something they had won through hard-fought, lengthy negotiations over the years. Nayyar is apparently not holding a grudge, telling Entertainment Tonight that “we love each other and we’re a family.” Parsons has apparently broken Cuoco’s heart however—she posted on Instagram saying “No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two.”

The man responsible for the end to our long national nightmare also took to Instagram, writing that “it is hard (nearly impossible, actually) to really accept that this is a picture of the first of the final 24 episodes we will shoot for The Big Bang Theory.” Sure, Jim.

The final season will premiere Monday September 24, and come to its overdue conclusion in May 2019.

Thank you, Jim Parsons.