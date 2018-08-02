Suits Is Getting a Japanese Remake

Meghan Markle and Wendell Pierce on Suits. USA Network

After successfully making its way to South Korea earlier this year, Suits is now getting a Japanese remake, too. Japan’s Fuji TV will remake USA Network’s legal drama—which made Meghan Markle famous before she got really famous—with a Japanese cast and setting. The first 11 episodes will begin to debut in October.

Japan’s version will star Yuji Oda as Shogo Kai, the analogue to big-shot Harvey Specter, played in the American version by Gabriel Macht. Yuto Nakajima, of the Japanese pop group Hey! Say! Jump, will play Daisuke Suzuki, the equivalent of Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams).

“I have been a true Suits fan since I saw the scene where Harvey meets Mike, and it made me dream of one day creating a Japanese version,” Fuji TV’s Hiroyuki Goto told Deadline. “No words can describe how much I respect Aaron Korsh and the original producers, and appreciate the NBC Universal International Formats team for providing me with the opportunity to make my seven-year-long dream come true to produce the show in Japan.”

That’s great, but the bar has been set, and now all we want to know is: Will any of the actors marry into the royal family?