Idris Elba Will Not Be the Next James Bond

Off Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

James Bond is having a rough week. First, the franchise’s producers announced that they had parted ways with Danny Boyle, who was to direct the next, still-untitled 25th film in the series. And now Idris Elba, the subject of an enthusiastic fan campaign to choose the actor to succeed Daniel Craig in the part, has announced he’s out of consideration as well.

Asked by the TV show Good Morning Britain if they were looking at the next James Bond, Elba, who was promoting his directorial debut, Yardies, had a simple answer: “No.”

Watch Idris Elba break our collective hearts below: