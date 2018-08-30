The World of Elena Ferrante Comes to Life in the First Teaser for HBO’s My Brilliant Friend

The first teaser trailer for HBO’s hotly anticipated adaptation of My Brilliant Friend is here at last, and it is stunning. The eight-episode series is based on the first book in Elena Ferrante’s series of Neapolitan Novels and will follow the friendship of two young women, Elena Greco and Lila Cerullo, from childhood through their teenage years. 9,000 children from Campania reportedly auditioned for the lead roles, with newcomers Elisa Del Genio and Ludovica Nasti ultimately cast. Margherita Mazzucco and Gaia Girace play the pair as teenagers.

The first trailer shows glimpses of Elena and Lila’s neighborhood in Naples in the 1950s (really a massive set constructed specifically for the production) as well as flashes of key moments from Ferrante’s book, such as Lila throwing Elena’s doll in the cellar. The series, which was directed entirely by Saverio Costanzo, will premiere in the U.S. on HBO in November.